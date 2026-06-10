Gwyneth Paltrow Faces Backlash and Praise Over Israeli Luxury Real Estate Campaign

Gwyneth Paltrow's appearance in a promotional video for a luxury residential development in Herzliya, Israel, has sparked a divisive online debate, with critics accusing her of supporting Israel's wars in Gaza and Lebanon and defenders praising her for expressing Jewish pride and opposing antisemitism.

Gwyneth Paltrow has become the center of a heated public debate after appearing in a promotional video for a high-end residential project in Israel . The 53-year-old American actress is featured in the campaign for Aviv Melisron 's ' 51 Park ' development in Herzliya , an affluent coastal city.

In the video, she is shown waking up in a luxury high-rise apartment and preparing for her day while narrating the advantages of living near a park, concluding with the line, 'There's a reason the world's most iconic buildings are by a park.

' She then instructs a driver to take her to '51 Park,' directly promoting the real estate venture. This collaboration has ignited a fierce backlash on social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter), where many users have accused Paltrow of endorsing Israel's military actions in Gaza and Lebanon. Critics have highlighted the timing, pointing to the ongoing conflicts and the humanitarian crises in those regions.

One user wrote, 'Gwyneth Paltrow promotes $10M penthouses in Herzliya while Gaza burns and Lebanon bleeds,' while another labeled her 'consciously uncoupled from morality.

' More severe accusations included claims that she signed a '$10M contract with the murderers of 17,000 children in Gaza' and that her involvement represented 'something deeply unspeakably sinister about this thin, wealthy, white woman looking for any possible opportunity to collaborate with a state committing genocide. ' The controversy stems from the broader context of the wars following Hamas's attacks on October 7, 2023.

Israel's subsequent military campaign in Gaza resulted in extensive casualties and displacement, drawing widespread international condemnation and allegations of war crimes, which Israel has denied. Similarly, the conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon has caused significant civilian casualties and displacement. In this polarized environment, Paltrow's decision to partner with an Israeli developer has been interpreted by her critics as a political statement in support of Israel's actions.

Conversely, a substantial number of social media users have defended Paltrow, emphasizing her Jewish heritage and her vocal stance against antisemitism, especially in the wake of a global surge in hate incidents following the October 7 attacks. Supporters argue that her participation should be seen as an expression of pride in her identity and solidarity with Israel rather than an endorsement of its wartime policies.

One defender noted, 'Paltrow, who is Jewish, has spoken out consistently against antisemitism and raised her voice to free the hostages,' adding that 'refusing to dehumanize Israelis isn't just great business. It's the right thing to do.

' Another wrote, 'Props to Oscar-winning actress @GwynethPaltrow for agreeing to be the face of an advertising campaign... Gwyneth has not allowed woke cancel culture prevent her from showing her Jewish pride or using her platform to raise awareness of the Israeli hostages' plight as she did after October 7.

' Paltrow has indeed been vocal about her Jewish background and has advocated for hostages held by Hamas. The October 7 attacks themselves killed approximately 1,200 Israelis and saw dozens abducted, triggering the ongoing war. The situation remains deeply fraught, with accusations of human rights violations on all sides and no clear resolution in sight.

This incident underscores the complex intersection of celebrity, politics, and international conflict, where a commercial endorsement can swiftly transform into a lightning rod for geopolitical debate, reflecting the intense divisions over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the rights and wrongs of the recent wars





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Gwyneth Paltrow Israel Herzliya Luxury Real Estate Aviv Melisron 51 Park Controversy Social Media Backlash Antisemitism October 7 Gaza War Lebanon Conflict Celebrities And Politics

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