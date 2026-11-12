Gwyneth Paltrow Details Role Officiating Wedding for Rob Lowe’s Son Matthew Lowe

Gwyneth Paltrow shared insight into her role as officiant when Rob Lowe’s oldest son Matthew Lowe, married Emily Markus, in October.

“To be so close to in such close proximity to people making that commitment was so incredible,” the 54-year-old continued. “To see their little faces and the emotion and to watch the energy shift and feel it as they made that commitment to each other.

”—was a former costar with Rob and a recent wedding officiant for Matthew, her connection to the Lowe family dates back even farther.podcast .

Also read Conan O'Brien Honors Rob and Michele Reiner at Children's Institute Gala

“I was immediately obsessed with her. I just worshipped her. I thought she was literally the coolest chick of all time, and she was so awesome to me and I was a high school kid. ”in 1995—recalled, “because I was still nervous of celebrities.

You were Rob Lowe. It was very unnerving.

” Ultimately, Gwyneth clearly got over her nerves—and she attended Matthew and Emily’s star-studded Oct. 10 nuptials alongside Rob’s brotherWhile Matthew and Emily have yet to share a personal glimpse into their special day, the couple did confirm their engagement in July 2025, sharing photos from the milestoneNicole, a longtime fan of her sister-in-law's movies, several years ago took the opportunity to ask her to re-enact a few of her favorite movie scenes, including one from"We were in Chicago and I said to her, 'Cameron, I need you to give it to me. I need you to get behind the luggage cart and run towards me, towards the airport,'" she said on thein May 2024.

"I really think like at a certain point, we were driving past things and I was like, 'Say this. Say this. Say this.

' And she really just let me have it. It was very generous of her.

"Thank goodness Lawrence is down to hang or we might have been robbed of one of our most beloved set of besties. Their friendship was born from an email the Oscar winner sent after watching Schumer's 2015 comedy.

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"I emailed her after I sawand said, 'I don't know where to get started. I guess I should just say it: I'm in love with you,'" she But what really solidified their bond was Schumer's casual invite for her new pal to join her and her high school friends in the Hamptons.

Shocked when she said yes, Schumer relaxed when she realized Lawrence is "the coolest chick you'll ever meet," she said onWho doesn't want a friend that basically owns real estate in your corner? They've been tight since falling in love at first sight at the 2004 premiere of"It was one of those instant chemistry things where you just feel like, 'I love this person. I love being around this person. This person makes me laugh,'" Lopez recalled to's inauguration.

"I wrote her and said, 'You know, you're a girl from the Bronx. 'Like, what you did today was really inspiring, and it was just beautiful to watch," sheThe gold standard of celebrity besties—this trio has been in lock step since their days of sharing salads on the Warner Brothers lot.

"They grew up together and went through this formidable life experience that was So, much like you might meet up with coworkers from your first job, they make it a point to get happy hours on their calendar. "Geographically it's not hard to be at Courteney's Sunday dinners or at a pool party at Jen's house," notes the source. "They all feel incredibly close and always will be.

"Making other friends jealous since a chance meeting at improv training in 1993, the frequent costars are so close, they liken their bond to that of family. "I think that Tina and I are chosen sisters," Poehler, whose sole sibling is younger brother. "I think we are chosen family, so I think it's been fun to experience that thing I never got to experience in real life. "set.

"We had that friend connection. It was just an immediate: 'Of course we're drinking wine and smoking cigarettes and getting in bar fights.

' We just had an immediate love for each other that's continued over the years. "Having had "women that were really helpful to me when I was pregnant," mom of two Washington has always strived to pay it forward with her celeb pals. "I really do try to have those conversations openly and honestly as possible, especially with my soul sister, with Eva," shein 2016. "We were both in love with the same thing—acting and filmmaking.

I think we fed on each other's obsession during really formative, important years and that bonded us for life.

"The connection between two of television's most powerful women dates back to 1976 when they were working at a Baltimore station—though anchors and production assistants , didn't generally socialize. "The newsroom hierarchy," But with a heavy snow coming down, Winfrey invited the $12,000-a-year PA to sleep at her house. "The next day," said Winfrey, "we went to the mall. " And a friendship was born over Casual Corner sweaters.

Sure, your friend dates likely don't involve watching your pal play for Wimbledon and U.S. Open titles or get-togethers at a palace. Butbetween the tennis champ and the Duchess of Sussex began much like any other—over girl talk.

"We hit it off immediately," Meghan wrote on her now-shuttered lifestyle websiteof their meeting at a 2014 Super Bowl event. "Taking pictures, laughing through the flag football game we were both playing in, and chatting not about tennis or acting, but about all the good old fashioned girly stuff. "may have wrapped, but the relationship between the Stark sisters lives on.

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In fact Williams, who served as Turner's maid of honorin 2019, is convinced the best thing to come of the eight-season HBO hit wasn't any of its 12 Emmy awards.

"It was like one big elaborate thing to find me a best friend. This whole show!

" sheat the final season premiere. "I'm kidding. It's been incredible. To have a friend like that on something as wild as this is just like a godsend, really.

", they portrayed sisters on the NBC hit. "I was 23 years old and had just had a baby," the Oscar winner recalled] on set, and Jen just kept going, 'You have a baby? ' I was like, 'I know, it's weird. ' And I remember her being like, 'Where are you going?

' And I was like, 'I'm pumping! '" Though Witherspoon felt admittedly nervous, she said Aniston couldn't have been more sweet: "We've been friends ever since. "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Partyof the Westchester-based domestic doyenne. "But then again she's so what I'm accustomed to.

'Cause she people. She just look different and she was born in a different era, but if you hang out with her and chill with her, she just like anybody else. That's why it works, because she never says nothing that's crazy in my ears. It's always like, 'Damn, I thought you would say that.

OK.

' That's why we get down, that's why we connected, Martha. 'Cause it feels like holy matrimony, and not holy macaroni. ", but no less desirable. After years of existing in the same orbit, the "Hotline Bling" rapper and the "Hello" songstress, who have over a dozen Grammys between them, began throwing out the idea of a collaboration.

"I really want us to do an official remix," she told Canada'sof their well-coordinated hits. "I love Drake. I love Drake so much. I even got the coat that's in the video, I got it delivered the other day, I ordered it.

The red one.

" He responded by saying, "I'd do anything with Adele. I'd literally go to Adele's house right now and do laundry for her.

" Instead, they grabbed a bite to eat and hit up an L.A. bowling alley. Next time, you know, call us on our cell phone.