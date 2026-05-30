Gwyneth Paltrow Defends Arugula as Dairy Substitute Amid Fan Disgust

Gwyneth Paltrow faced fan backlash after sharing on The Today Show that she uses diced arugula instead of dairy in recipes like turkey meatballs. She later mocked critics with an Instagram video. The article covers her dietary history, including Paleo and macrobiotic phases, and her plans to expand Goop Kitchen.

Gwyneth Paltrow faced backlash from fans after revealing on The Today Show that she uses diced arugula as a dairy substitute in recipes, specifically in turkey meatballs.

The actress and Goop founder described the leafy green as adding a nice texture and being delicious, a tip she shared during a cooking segment. Many followers expressed disgust and confusion over the unconventional ingredient, with some commenting on social media that she was too weird and suggesting never to ask her for a recipe again.

In response, Paltrow posted a short video to her Instagram Stories showing a basket of greens on her counter, joking that they were 'milked fresh from my garden'-a playful dig at the critics. The basket contained various vegetables including arugula, dill, broccoli, celery stalks, and pea pods. Paltrow's dietary recommendations have consistently sparked conversation. She has a history of strict eating regimens, including a long-term adherence to the Paleo diet, which excludes dairy, grains, legumes, and processed foods.

She and her husband Brad Falchuk initially adopted Paleo due to concerns about inflammation. However, in recent years, she has softened her approach, abandoning the ultra-strict regimen and reintroducing foods like sourdough bread, cheese, and pasta. She has also explored macrobiotic eating and intermittent fasting, and is a proponent of bone broth.

On her Goop podcast, she reflected on past phases where she might have become overly didactic about health, acknowledging that a template of whole, fresh foods is widely supported by nutrition experts. Beyond the arugula controversy, Paltrow used her Today Show appearance to discuss the expansion of her Goop Kitchen business. Having opened 14 locations in California, she hinted at scaling the concept nationwide, with New York City as a potential next target.

She emphasized that Goop Kitchen is designed for takeout, pickup, and delivery only, noting that the packaging was engineered to keep meals tasting fresh even after a 45-minute car ride. Paltrow reiterated her belief that food is the quickest way to feel better and look better, a sentiment she says is now echoed by doctors across America. The episode underscored her role as a wellness entrepreneur who continues to provoke both fascination and criticism with her unconventional ideas





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Gwyneth Paltrow Goop Dairy Substitute Arugula Paleo Diet Today Show Instagram Wellness Goop Kitchen Food Trend

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