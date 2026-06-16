Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's 'heated rows' exposed, but they're enjoying a luxury yacht holiday in Sardinia

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk, who have been exposed for their 'heated rows' during political discussions, are enjoying a luxury yacht holiday in Sardinia. Despite the controversy, they appear to be the picture of happiness.

Gwyneth Paltrow looked nothing short of sensational as she relaxed on holiday with her husband Brad Falchuk after their ' heated rows ' were exposed. Despite claims that things can become tense between the couple during political discussions , they were the picture of happiness on a luxury yacht in Sardinia .

The Oscar-winning actress, 53, is currently enjoying a mini cruise around the coastline of the Italian island with Brad, 55. Their idyllic-looking trip comes as insiders told the Daily Mail that political discussions can become explosive between the pair. Sources reported that 'measured' Brad and 'polarising' Gwyneth have different political leanings which can lead to tension.

Pictures taken of the star last Saturday show her relaxing as she sunbathed in a white bikini whilst shirtless Brad enjoyed a dip in the sea. Gwyneth Paltrow looked nothing short of sensational as she relaxed on holiday with her husband Brad Falchuk after their 'heated rows' were exposed. The Oscar-winning actress, 53, is currently enjoying a mini cruise around the coastline of the Italian island with Brad, 55.

Despite claims that things can become tense between the couple during political discussions, they were the picture of happiness on a luxury yacht in Sardinia. Their idyllic-looking trip comes as insiders told the Daily Mail that political discussions can become explosive between the pair. Beaming Gwyneth could be seen lounging on the boat's sundeck, chatting to Brad as he returned to the vessel following his swim.

The couple, who married in 2018, were guests on board the yacht of Italian businessman Giancarlo Giammetti – their longtime friend, who was the business partner and close companion of late designer Valentino Garavani. Gwyneth also went for a swim where she showed off her washboard abs, appearing to be in good spirits despite the recent controversy.

She came under fire last week for starring in an advert for Israeli real estate group Aviv Melisron where she was front and centre of a video showcasing its 51 Park development of luxury apartments in the affluent city of Herzliya. In the collaboration, she is seen waking up in a high-rise apartment building and getting ready for the day, all while listing the benefits of living near a park.

Her appearance divided social media users, while some commended her as others praised her. One X account said: 'Gwyneth Paltrow promotes $10M penthouses in Herzliya while Gaza burns and Lebanon bleeds,' while another accused the celebrity of being 'consciously uncoupled from morality.

' Praising her, one user posted: 'Paltrow, who is Jewish, has spoken out consistently against antisemitism and raised her voice to free the hostages. ’ 'So many has-been celebs demonize Israel to revive failing careers. The biggest stars know that refusing to dehumanize Israelis isn't just great business. It's the right thing to do,' the social media user added.

Gwyneth was open in her condemnation of the October 7 attacks by Hamas in 2023. She posted messages of support to the families of the hostages in the wake of the attack, one of which read: ‘To the families of each hostage whose life was stolen, I have thought of you every day for 11 months, but today I send you my heart. ’ In another post, she wrote: ‘There are still 17 women being held by Hamas.

Where are the feminists? ’ Gwyneth recently shied away from politics, claiming to be ‘pretty centrist’, joking that her ‘progressive’ husband, who is Jewish, thinks that she’s a ‘Republican. ’ ‘I don't feel anything right now, to be totally honest with you. I feel like I'm completely an independent,’ she said on a recent episode of her Goop podcast.

‘It is very triggering for people,’ she said of people being unable to listen to differing viewpoints. ‘It's become so binary, I think. ‘I am trying to, in my journey through being an American right now, I guess sort of weave together lots of different points of view, and also to get out of that place of righteousness and anger and fear.

’ Gwyneth previously identified as a Democrat and even hosted a Democratic fundraiser in her Los Angeles home in 2014, attended by former president Barack Obama. In 2019, she hosted a fundraiser for Democrat Pete Buttigieg





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Gwyneth Paltrow Brad Falchuk Luxury Yacht Sardinia Political Discussions Heated Rows Israeli Real Estate Group Aviv Melisron Herzliya Gaza Lebanon Antisemitism Hostages Progressive Republican American Political Issues Views Righteousness Anger Fear

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Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's 'heated rows' exposed as they relax on holiday in SardiniaGwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk, who have been exposed for their 'heated rows' during political discussions, were seen enjoying a luxury yacht trip in Sardinia. Despite the tension, they were the picture of happiness on the boat.

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