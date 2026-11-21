Two Gwent Police officers have been dismissed for gross misconduct after failing to search homes of missing persons involved in a fatal Cardiff crash that killed three young people.

Two police officers from Gwent Police have been dismissed for gross misconduct following an investigation into a fatal car crash on the A48 in Cardiff, South Wales. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) confirmed that PC Richard Hardwick and PC Lauren Livingstone were sacked after failing to properly search the homes of missing persons during their inquiry.

Tragic Crash and Missing Persons Report

The disciplinary actions stem from the tragic events of March 6, 2023, when five young people were found dead or seriously injured in a Volkswagen Tiguan. Three individuals, including Eve Smith and Darcy Ross, both aged 21, and Rafel Jeanne, aged 24, were found deceased at the scene. Sophie Russon, aged 20, and Shane Loughlin, aged 32, were discovered severely injured.

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The fatal collision is believed to have occurred around 2am on March 4, 2023. The five victims remained trapped inside the vehicle for 46 hours before being discovered. Gwent Police received the first missing persons report regarding the group at approximately 7.30pm on the same day, nearly two days after the victims were last seen by friends and family.

Gross Misconduct Allegations and Failures

PC Richard Hardwick and PC Lauren Livingstone faced a disciplinary hearing concerning their handling of the missing persons report. The investigation revealed that neither officer conducted searches of the homes of two women reported missing by their families. These women were part of the group of five who were eventually found in the crashed vehicle.

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PC Hardwick was found to have breached police professional standards by failing to perform these necessary searches. Furthermore, the panel determined that he lied to his supervisor and IOPC investigators, falsely claiming he had carried out the searches. He also recorded inaccurate information on the official police log to cover up his omission.

PC Lauren Livingstone was similarly found guilty of gross misconduct. She intentionally added vague details to the police log to suggest that searches had taken place when she knew they had not. Additionally, she was found to have been dishonest when she informed her supervisor that the property checks were completed.

Impact on Families and Future Implications

The IOPC described the behavior of both officers as inexcusable, stating they had failed in the fundamental basics of policing. As a result of the misconduct hearing, both officers have been removed from the force and placed on the College of Policing barred list. This status prevents them from working in any policing role in the future.

Emma Borg, the mother of victim Eve Smith, described the outcome as an important step for the bereaved families. She attended the hearing with Eve's sister, Lauren Doyle, and other relatives. Ms. Borg emphasized that while the dismissals were significant, no finding or dismissal could bring back Eve, Darcy Ross, or Rafel Jeanne.

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Ms. Borg highlighted the enormous emotional cost paid by the families during the scrutiny of the police decisions. She expressed that the families simply wanted their girls found, rather than spending years analyzing police failures. The dishonesty established during the proceedings undermined the missing persons investigation and eroded the trust the families needed in law enforcement.

Lauren Doyle, Eve's sister, added that the search for answers continues despite the disciplinary outcomes. She noted that the families lost so much more than the years the victims lived. The dismissal of the officers serves as a regulatory conclusion, but the emotional scars for the relatives of Eve Smith, Darcy Ross, and Rafel Jeanne remain profound.