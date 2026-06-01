Gwent Police Faces Legal Threat Over Trans Toilet Policy Amid National Review

Gwent Police is threatened with legal action for allowing transgender officers to use women's facilities based on gender identity, conflicting with a Supreme Court ruling and draft EHRC guidance that prioritize biological sex. The Women's Rights Network demands immediate policy changes across UK police forces.

Gwent Police , operating in southeast Wales, faces potential legal action over its internal guidance that permits transgender officers to use women's toilets and other sex-based facilities according to their gender identity from the first day they present as that gender.

This policy has drawn criticism from the Women's Rights Network (WRN), which accuses the force of 'kicking the can down the road' and failing to align with recent legal developments, including a Supreme Court ruling and draft guidance from the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC). The WRN, after requesting the force's policy documents under the Freedom of Information Act, claims Gwent Police refused a meeting in February, stating it was not 'necessary or appropriate at this stage'.

The group argues that police forces must immediately update their policies to comply with the law, emphasizing that 'the law is the law' and that forces cannot delay while consulting with networks. The force's current policy, dated June 2025 after the Supreme Court judgment, explicitly states that trans staff are entitled to use facilities matching their presented gender from day one and that separate facilities should not be insisted upon unless the individual wishes.

The force also plans to transition to entirely gender-neutral facilities. Meanwhile, WRN research indicates that at least eight UK police forces allow transgender colleagues access to single-sex spaces, while others have unclear policies. The legal context is complex: the Supreme Court ruled in April 2024 that 'women' and 'sex' in the Equality Act refer to biological sex. Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson published advice in May directing services and businesses to exclude transgender women from women's facilities.

Draft EHRC guidance, laid in Parliament but not yet approved, confirms single-sex spaces must be based on biological sex but suggests unisex, lockable cubicles could be provided for trans individuals. On toilets specifically, the EHRC noted they are 'necessary for everybody' and that it would be 'very unlikely to be proportionate' to deny a trans person any service. The WRN has sent FOI requests to all UK police forces to gauge compliance and will publish a report soon.

Cathy Larkman, director of WRN and a retired police superintendent, stressed that forces, as law enforcers, must not ignore the law, adding that while large organisations can provide suitable alternative facilities, women's rights must also be respected. A Gwent Police spokesman responded that the force is committed to an inclusive workplace and that its Trans Inclusion Policy is under review in light of the EHRC guidance, with further workplace guidance awaited





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