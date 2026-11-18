Gwendoline Christie attended WWD's 2026 Beauty Inc Awards in New York City, wearing a bright red satin gown and bold makeup while expressing admiration for Pat McGrath.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 17: Gwendoline Christie attends WWD's 2026 Beauty Inc Awards at Lavan Midtown on Nov. 17, 2026 in New York City.

walked the red carpet together for WWD’s 2026 Beauty Inc Awards. The collaborators bantered on the red carpet as Christie, sporting a colorful look for the evening, gushed over McGrath’s storied career. Christie wore a bright red satin gown with voluminous bishop sleeves and ostrich feather pom-pom tassels dangling from a leather braid stemming from the dress’s neckline.

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Her platinum blond hair fell well past her shoulders and was styled in thick, spiral curls reminiscent of old Hollywood glamour. Her makeup had an almost color block effect, bold primary shades standing out against a porcelain-matte finish and subtle pink blush. Helena Christensen, Pat McGrath and Gwendoline Christie attend WWD’s 2026 Beauty Inc Awards at Lavan Midtown on Nov. 17, 2026 in New York.

The focal point was probably Christie’s crimson red lipstick, a perfect match for her dress’ shade and lined to accentuate the cupid’s bow. Her eyelids were colored in a neutral, shimmery tone with a touch of icy blue near the innermost corners. Minimal mascara and eyeliner helped define Christie’s eyes without overshadowing these radiant hues. While discussing her look with WWD, Christie expressed deep admiration for McGrath, saying, “When I was 14 years old, I used to collect fashion magazines.

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I grew up in the countryside and I would copy the makeup. I found it so inspirational. It was by someone called Pat McGrath. I didn’t know who that was but I knew this person was a genius.

” Later, Christie would encounter McGrath by chance in a discotech: “This extraordinary woman came up to me and I had a full makeup look inspired by Pat McGrath. I think it was a Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2007 look and Pat took a photograph of me and was lovely to me and then years later we met in a hotel in Milan and she said, ‘Oh, I love you in ‘Game of Thrones.

’’ And I said, ‘You are Pat McGrath. ’” McGrath expressed equal admiration for Christie, “I am speechless and I’m in love with my Gwendoline. ” McGrath and Christie have a long working history together. In 2024, McGrath famously transformed Christie into a life-size porcelain doll for Paris Fashion Week.

At this year’s Met Gala, Christie’s makeup, partially inspired by a Madame Yevonde photograph from the National Portrait Gallery, Gwendoline Christie at the 2026 Met Gala Celebrating “Costume Art” held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026 in New York. WWD’s 2026 Beauty Inc Awards brought the beauty industry’s biggest names to Lavan Midtown in New York City on Tuesday.

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The annual editors’ choice awards recognize the brands, products, founders and executives making an impact on the business, from established industry leaders to emerging innovators.

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