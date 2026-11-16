The 5,000-seat OCVIBE Concert Hall in Anaheim, Calif. will open in the spring with a concert bu Orange County booster Gwen Stefani.

Gwen Stefani Will Celebrate Orange County Roots by Performing at Grand Opening of OCVIBE’s 5,000-Seat Concert Hall This Spring Phoebe Bridgers’ Skeletal Transformation on ‘SNL’ Wasn’t Just a Startling Special Effect — It Emotionally Elevated One of the Best Pop Songs Ever Written About Death Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony Gets Fired Up With Live-Wire Numbers From U2, the Chili Peppers, Usher, Cynthia Erivo, Sienna Spiro, Aerosmith and Moreused part of her induction speech for Billy Idol at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony Saturday night to recall how she used to listen to the rocker on the bus on the way to Huntington Beach.

She’ll be returning to Orange County to do what counts as a hometown show in March, opening a high-profile new venue in Anaheim that is part of theThe 5,000-seat venue at which Stefani will serve as the grand opening attraction is the OCVibe Concert Hall, one of several entertainment destinations that are planned for the $5 billion, 100-acre district. Her show there will take place March 17, OCVIBE reps announced Monday.

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‘Lords of War’ Trailer: Nicolas Cage and Bill Skarsgård Star as Father and Son in ‘Lord of War’ Sequel “My roots are in Orange County, so it’s such an honor to be the first artist to perform at this incredible new venue OCVIBE,” Stefani said in a news release. “It’s really special to be part of this exciting opening and to celebrate with the community that means so much to me.

” Not that many rock stars have proudly proclaimed Orange Country as their point of origin, but Stefani has embraced it since the early days of No Doubt in the ’90s. In 2024, she attended a ceremony to be inducted into the Orange County Hall of Fame’s inaugural class.

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Tickets for her solo show go on sale via a Live Nation presale on Thursday at 10 a.m., via a sign-up for the venue’s Encore Club presale list to the general public,The Concert Hall is expected to draw in artists who might otherwise play venues in L.A. like the Greek. The March 17 opening will be part of a year that will see other parts of the complex open, including the Katella Commons food hall and public plazas, with more development set to come going all the way into at least 2030.

“Having Gwen Stefani come home to Anaheim to open OCVIBE’s Concert Hall is an incredibly special moment,” said CEO Bill Foltz in a statement. “Gwen is an artist whose roots are deeply connected to this community, and we couldn’t imagine a more meaningful way to introduce OCVIBE’s Concert Hall to Orange County.

Her performance will be the first opportunity for the community to experience a piece of what we’ve been working toward, and a preview of the music, culture, dining, and experiences that will bring this district to life. We can’t wait to welcome everyone.

” Also in the works for the complex is a 300-capacity music club that is being named the Golden Bear, after a venerable but long-gone club that used to be a cornerstone of the Orange County music scene in Huntington Beach. The Concert Hall will take up the middle spot between that intimate club and the nearby Honda Center, which is reported to be getting an upgrade as part of the OCVIBE opening.

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In late October, the art collective teamLab announced that it would open a 110,000 square foot museum at the complex in 2030.

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