Gwen Stefani & Gavin Rossdale's Unexpected Reunion Reveals Where They Stand 10 Years After Split

It was a tumultuous divorce.

just gave fans an unexpected glimpse into their post-divorce relationship, and their rare public appearance is raising eyebrows. On November 10, the former couple’s eldest son Kingston, 20, had a gig at the Troubadour in Los Angeles.

Not only were Stefani and Rossdale in attendance, but the No Doubt singer’s husband, everyone was relaxed and in a good mood as they entered the iconic music venue, but Rossdale and Stefani “didn’t appear to boogie along next to each other during the show. ”Miranda Lambert Gets Candid About 'Misery' In Blake Shelton Marriage: 'A Really Not Fun Time'with each other. The former duo also share sons Zuma, 18, and Apollo, 12.

Also read Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale Attend Kingston Concert Reunion

Rossdale hinted at their estranged relationship in aBlake Shelton, Gwen Stefani at NBC’s “Opry 100: A Live Celebration” held at The Grand Ole Opry House on March 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.

“It is an interesting kind of ,” Rossdale explained to the media outlet. “It’s a two-lane highway, you know, but they don’t ever seem to merge, which is fine. ”, she shared how her “dreams were shattered” in the wake of the divorce.in July 2016.

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“It was so insane because not only did my family break up, but then my kids are taken away like half the time, so that was really like, ‘What?! What did I do? ’” It was Shelton, who was also going through a divorce from Miranda Lambert, who picked up the pieces of her broken heart.

“It was like being handed this gift of a friend who was going through the exact same thing at the exact same time,” Stefani said. “And then everything flipped. It went from horrible to, like, hopeful and like, ‘Wow, God, you just don’t know what’s gonna happen next. ’”She© 2026 SheMedia, LLC.