Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s Rare Outing Alongside Her Ex Gavin Rossdale Will No Doubt Raise Eyebrows

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale both attended their son Kingston’s concert in Los Angeles Nov. 10, which also saw the No Doubt singer’s husband Blake Shelton in the audience.

, 20, performed Nov. 10 at L.A. ’s legendary Troubadour concert hall, and the exes, as well as Stefani’s husbandFor the outing, the “Hollaback Girl” singer sported a pink-and-white striped blazer and blue jeans as she walked hand-in-hand with Shelton, who donned a Dickie’s short-sleeved work shirt and jeans.

, 12—didn’t appear to boogie along next to each other during the show, they were all smiles as they separately entered the venue. Since the pair broke up in 2015 amid rumors of his cheating, the “Love Remains the Same” rocker has given insight into how he and Stefani attempt to maintain harmony while co-parenting.in March.

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"It's a two-lane highway, you know, but they don't ever seem to merge, which is fine. " Still, Rossdale admitted, " probably doing the best she can, and I'm doing the best I can. And the kids are growing up, so I'm a proud proponent of the system.

"And while he and Stefani may not be necessarily singing the same tune, the musician is adamant about not speaking poorly of his ex in front of their kids.podcast. "I'm handcuffed because I would never want to overly say anything negative about their mom or stuff like that. It's just not right.

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"“I just feel really proud of myself in my consistency as a father,” he added. “I know in my heart that I'm super consistent. ”You know you're cool when you can pop into your ex's talk show and give him a hard time. Such was the case when SilvermanTBH, we might still be mourning this relationship harder than either of its participants.

Because when Faris—now married to cinematographerIt would have been super easy for the exes' relationship to become a flop. But more than four years after a messy split, the HGTV stars arestill consider themselves kin.

"We're one big happy family," Lenny said of his ex, who went on to wedco-host and former hockey player called in quits in 2020, the pair have continually proved they are on good terms. , writing on Instagram, “Congratulations! So so happy for you both. Sending you all the love, health and happiness for the years to come to you and your beautiful family.

"have hit the conscious uncoupling trifecta: Joint vacations, shared holidays and public displays of admiration with Ben dubbing his ex "an amazing mother" duringAffleck isn't the only one of Garner's exes who she's stayed close with after breakup. She'sthe following October that she's "very close" to Kinney, adding, "He's been my lover and a friend for so long.

"'s on-and-off pairing remained so tantalizingly close after the series wrapped in 2013 that even Kaling gets why people are still shipping them. "If I was on the outside looking at it, I would think the same thing," she toldin 2019 of naming him godparent to her kids. "But the truth is that B.J. is so much more like family now than a platonic friend. "stars first met on set in 2006 before things got romantic in 2008.

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And though they divorced in 2011, Carpenter assured there was "nothing but love and respect" between the exes a few years later. —props.

"While I was married to Marc, he really helped me with my confidence and he saw where I suffered," she said on a 2018. "He was like, 'You're a great singer. Don't ever let anybody tell you you're not a great singer.

' And I respected him so much 'cause I consider him one of the best singers of all time. "costar. "I mean, as divorces go, I would say it's one of the better ones. For sure," she sharedSure, the initial few months of their 2013 split were rough going, but the two have now reached the group vacation stage of their divorce.

"I really like her husband and I think he's a great guy," theAs for his relationship with Garth, he continued, "People come into your life for a reason and relationships can change," he told. "We are doing a really good job. I don't think a 10-year marriage constitutes a failure. I think relationships are really tough.

"The Grammy winner and songwriter ex—who finalized their divorce in January 2024—have remained on good terms as they continue to parent their son. In fact, the pair live just five minutes apart from one another, which makes co-parenting a breeze.