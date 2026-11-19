Guy Ritchie considered directing several high-profile movies including a third Sherlock Holmes film and a live-action Lobo adaptation. Discover the details of these unrealized projects.

Guy Ritchie built a global reputation through fast-talking criminals, elaborate heists, and action sequences that subvert audience expectations in his British crime cinema hits. Following his early success with Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch, he transitioned into major Hollywood productions and expanded his genre repertoire. Throughout his prolific career, Ritchie was attached to several high-profile projects that ultimately moved forward without his direction or never reached production screens at all.

The Third Sherlock Holmes Film Saga

Ritchie reinvented the iconic detective for modern audiences with the 2009 release of Sherlock Holmes, starring Robert Downey Jr. as the brilliant sleuth and Jude Law as Dr. John Watson. His interpretation merged Holmes' sharp intellect with stylized action scenes and quick-witted exchanges that defined the dynamic between the detective and his partner. He continued this specific approach in the 2011 sequel, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, which brought Holmes face-to-face with Professor Moriarty, played by Jared Harris.

Also read Guy Ritchie's Unprecedented Volume Offsets Box Office Losses With Streaming Strategy

Ritchie never returned to direct the planned third installment of the franchise, leaving a gap that studio executives have struggled to fill. In 2019, Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher was announced as his replacement for the sequel, but the production subsequently encountered numerous delays and development hurdles. Interestingly, Ritchie has not entirely ruled out returning to the franchise during a May 2026 interview, where he expressed interest in making another Sherlock Holmes movie. His potential involvement remains unconfirmed, but a return could help recapture the specific chemistry between Holmes and Watson that made his first two installments so entertaining for fans.

Disney Live-Action Hercules and Musical Adaptations

After directing the successful live-action Aladdin remake in 2019, Guy Ritchie was tapped by Disney to tackle another animated classic. In June 2022, the studio officially announced that Ritchie would direct a live-action adaptation of the 1997 film Hercules, which follows the son of Zeus as he attempts to reclaim his place among the gods. The proposed remake appeared to be taking a different creative approach compared to the faithful Aladdin adaptation.

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Joe and Anthony Russo, who were producing the film through their AGBO company, told Variety that they envisioned a more experimental musical influenced by modern audiences and TikTok trends. However, the project has struggled to gain significant momentum over the last few years. Ritchie was reportedly no longer directing the remake by January 2024, although the Russo brothers subsequently indicated that he remained involved in some capacity. His current status is unclear, and as of late 2026, Disney has yet to announce an official cast or release date for the project.

Amazon MGM Road House 2 Sequel Departure

Guy Ritchie nearly reunited with actor Jake Gyllenhaal for Road House 2, the planned sequel to Amazon MGM Studios' 2024 action remake. Directed by Doug Liman, the first film starred Gyllenhaal as Dalton, a former UFC fighter hired to work as a bouncer at a Florida Keys bar. Dalton soon finds himself fighting off a group of criminals determined to drive the bar's owner out of business in a high-stakes conflict.

In April 2025, Ritchie was officially announced as the sequel's director, setting up a reunion with Gyllenhaal after their collaboration on 2023's The Covenant. Having previously directed action-heavy crime films like The Gentlemen and Wrath of Man, Ritchie seemed like a natural fit for the gritty action project. However, he exited the sequel just three months later, with no official explanation provided for his sudden departure. The Nobody director Ilya Naishuller eventually took over the helm, and the film has since completed production without Ritchie's involvement.

DC Comics Lobo and Warner Bros Adaptations

Before his work on Sherlock Holmes, Guy Ritchie was preparing to direct a live-action adaptation of DC Comics' Lobo. The character is an alien bounty hunter known for his violent tendencies, dark humor, and love of motorcycles, fitting Ritchie's stylized aesthetic. In September 2009, Warner Bros. announced Ritchie as director, with a script by Don Payne that would have followed Lobo to Earth as he hunted four dangerous fugitives. This project represents one of the earliest major instances of Ritchie being attached to a superhero or sci-fi property.

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The proposed film would have utilized Ritchie's trademark visual style to explore the chaotic and violent world of the DC antihero. Despite the high-profile announcement and the strong creative match between the director's style and the character's edgy nature, the project never moved into active production. The Lobo film remains one of the many unrealized cinematic projects that illustrate how much of a director's career can be shaped by the films that never happen. These abandoned projects offer a fascinating glimpse into the alternative creative directions Ritchie considered pursuing throughout his career.

Impact of Unmade Projects on Directorial Legacy

Not every abandoned project represents a missed opportunity, especially when another director eventually delivers a successful movie or when the original vision was not fully realized. However, several of Ritchie's unrealized films give an interesting glimpse at the creative directions he considered pursuing before settling into his signature style. Some projects have remained stuck in development for years, while others underwent substantial changes after he departed the helm.

From crime thrillers and comic book adaptations to a long-awaited return for Sherlock Holmes, these eight movies demonstrate the breadth of Ritchie's interests and the studio hesitations that often accompany big-budget genre shifts. The history of these unmade films highlights the volatile nature of Hollywood development cycles, where even established directors with proven track records can struggle to greenlight ambitious or unconventional projects. The legacy of these unrealized films continues to interest fans and industry observers who speculate on how the cinematic landscape might have looked if Ritchie had successfully directed these specific properties.