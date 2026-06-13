Guy Ritchie's latest action movie, In The Grey, struggles at the box office, while his crime thriller series, Young Sherlock, earns a guaranteed Season 2 renewal on Prime Video. The Gentlemen, Ritchie's most successful film, remains a top 10 VOD purchase on platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV, seven years after its premiere.

Guy Ritchie 's roller-coaster year continues as his latest action movie, In The Grey , struggles at the box office, while his crime thriller series, Young Sherlock , earns a guaranteed Season 2 renewal on Prime Video .

Despite the ups and downs, Ritchie's most successful film, The Gentlemen, remains a top 10 VOD purchase on platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV, seven years after its premiere. The film's success prompted Netflix to greenlight a spin-off show that aired in 2024. Ritchie is expected to return as both writer and director for Young Sherlock Season 2, following the show's explosive premiere and top streaming chart performance.

In The Grey, which also stars Jake Gyllenhaal, has retreated to VOD platforms seeking redemption for its underwhelming box office performance. The film's struggles at the box office come after a successful run for Ritchie, who has faced a bump in the road with the premiere of his latest action movie.

However, Ritchie's filmography has been marked by ups and downs in recent years, with The Gentlemen being one of his most successful films. The crime thriller, which stars Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, and Henry Golding, was a massive success, grossing $115 million against a $22 million budget. The film's success has led to it being streamed on Netflix, where it remains one of the top 10 most popular VOD purchases in several countries.

The Gentlemen's success has also prompted a spin-off show on Netflix, which aired in 2024. Ritchie's return to the world of crime thrillers with Young Sherlock has been met with positive reception, with the show earning a guaranteed Season 2 renewal on Prime Video. The show's success has been a highlight for Ritchie, who has faced a bump in the road with the premiere of his latest action movie, In The Grey.

Despite the struggles at the box office, In The Grey remains one of the most popular purchases and rentals on VOD platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV. Ritchie's filmography has been marked by ups and downs in recent years, but The Gentlemen remains one of his most successful films, seven years after its premiere.

The film's success has led to it being streamed on Netflix, where it remains one of the top 10 most popular VOD purchases in several countries. The Gentlemen's success has also prompted a spin-off show on Netflix, which aired in 2024. Ritchie's return to the world of crime thrillers with Young Sherlock has been met with positive reception, with the show earning a guaranteed Season 2 renewal on Prime Video.

The show's success has been a highlight for Ritchie, who has faced a bump in the road with the premiere of his latest action movie, In The Grey. Despite the struggles at the box office, In The Grey remains one of the most popular purchases and rentals on VOD platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV.

Ritchie's filmography has been marked by ups and downs in recent years, but The Gentlemen remains one of his most successful films, seven years after its premiere. The film's success has led to it being streamed on Netflix, where it remains one of the top 10 most popular VOD purchases in several countries. The Gentlemen's success has also prompted a spin-off show on Netflix, which aired in 2024.

Ritchie's return to the world of crime thrillers with Young Sherlock has been met with positive reception, with the show earning a guaranteed Season 2 renewal on Prime Video. The show's success has been a highlight for Ritchie, who has faced a bump in the road with the premiere of his latest action movie, In The Grey.

Despite the struggles at the box office, In The Grey remains one of the most popular purchases and rentals on VOD platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV





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