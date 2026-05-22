Guy Ritchie's Persistent Box-Office Woes Despite Streaming Successes

Guy Ritchie, the renowned filmmaker behind titles like Sherlock Holmes and King Arthur, is facing a challenging production cycle after his latest release, In the Grey, underperformed at the box office. Despite finding an audience on streaming platforms, Ritchie's recent theatrical releases have struggled to make a significant impact. We delve into this dilemma and highlight his notable successes and setbacks.

Perhaps the most obvious reason why Guy Ritchie is churning out so many movies isn't that they're popular on home video; it's that he doesn't want to give people the time to analyze how unsuccessful they've been at the box office.

This past weekend, Ritchie delivered his worst domestic box office debut in nearly two decades with In the Grey, the new action-thriller starring his regular collaborators Henry Cavill, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Eiza González. The movie grossed just $3 million in its first weekend, making it Ritchie's fourth box-office failure in a row.

However, the British director's movies tend to find their audience on streaming these days, which is exactly what's happening right now with one of his other recent box-office bombs. Ritchie's most recent box-office hit was Wrath of Man, which was released five years ago. Starring Jason Statham, the movie grossed more than $100 million worldwide against a reported budget of $40 million





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Guy Ritchie In The Grey Box Office Failures Streaming Success Wrath Of Man

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