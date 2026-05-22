Guy Ritchie's Mobland Beats Taylor Sheridan's Streaming Record

Paramount+ hit Mobland, created by Tom Hardy and Guy Ritchie, had a major streaming success with its debut season, beating Taylor Sheridan's crime drama Tulsa King on the platform. The series also aims to challenge the viewership records set by Mobland and Landman. Mobland season 2 could emerge as a strong contender for viewership records. Taylor Sheridan's Landman set significant viewership records with its second season, creating new records for most-streamed and most-watched similar episodes by achieving the highest viewership in the platform's history.

Tom Hardy and Guy Ritchie had a major streaming record with the debut season of their hit crime drama , beating Taylor Sheridan 's one of the biggest ongoing series.

Hardy returning for season 2 after a shocking cliffhanger adds more at stake for Harry Da Souza, primarily due to the actor's intention to leave before season 3. Moreover, MobLand season 2 is aiming for viewership achievements, aiming to break Taylor Sheridan's record for most-streamed series premiere and set another benchmark for viewership. Morris Chestnut's Mobland, however, breaks another Paramount+ record with its impressive season 2 premiere and season 2 finale





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Tom Hardy Guy Ritchie Crime Drama Streaming Success Viewership Records Taylor Sheridan Paramount Plus

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