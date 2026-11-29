Guy Ritchie's MobLand Season 3 begins production with a late 2027 release window, while Netflix confirms The Gentlemen Season 3 to avoid long gaps following viewer retention.

Director Guy Ritchie maintained a prolific schedule throughout 2026, balancing theatrical releases with high-profile streaming productions. The filmmaker returned to cinemas in the first half of the year with the action thriller In The Grey, featuring Henry Cavill and Jake Gyllenhaal. Although the film underperformed at the box office, it subsequently emerged as one of Ritchie's most viewed titles on streaming platforms during the year.

MobLand Season 3 Production Begins

Tom Hardy stars in the series MobLand, which has achieved record-breaking viewership during its third season. The success of the show has triggered immediate production on a fourth season, with industry observers predicting a likely release window in late 2027. No official premiere date has been announced, but the rapid turnaround reflects the show's strong audience engagement.

Also read Lisa Dwan Stars at Irish Post Awards Amid MobLand Rumors

The Gentlemen Renewed for Season 3

Netflix renewed The Gentlemen for a third season after the crime thriller returned in September with its second installment. The first season originally premiered in 2024, followed by a year-long hiatus in 2025. During its first week back on streaming, the second season recorded significantly lower viewership compared to the initial run, partly due to the extended gap between releases.

Viewership Trends and Streaming Strategy

While initial ratings for the second season dipped, audience numbers stabilized and increased over subsequent weeks on the streaming service. Netflix has committed to preventing another long delay between seasons to maintain viewer momentum. Production on The Gentlemen Season 3 has been underway for several weeks, with executives aiming for a faster release cycle.

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Release Timing and Production Schedule

Although a specific return date for The Gentlemen Season 3 remains unconfirmed, analysts expect the season will not be delayed until 2028 barring significant production setbacks. The streamlined production schedule contrasts with the previous gap, indicating a strategic shift by the streamer to keep the property top of mind for subscribers.

Industry Context and Future Outlook

Ritchie's dual focus on theatrical and streaming content highlights the evolving landscape of film and television distribution. The contrasting performance of In The Grey in theaters versus its streaming success, alongside the consistent growth of MobLand and The Gentlemen, underscores the director's adaptability. Industry analysts are watching these projects closely as benchmarks for hybrid release strategies in the coming years.