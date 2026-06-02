Guy Ritchie's 'In the Grey' Fails to Impress at the Box Office Despite Star Power

Despite reuniting with Henry Cavill and featuring an impressive cast including Jake Gyllenhaal and Eiza González, Guy Ritchie's 'In the Grey' has been a box office disappointment. The action-thriller, which follows an elite team attempting a high-stakes heist, has received mixed reviews from critics but has been appreciated by audiences.

Henry Cavill , known for his comfort working under specific directors, reunites with Guy Ritchie in 'In the Grey'. The film follows an elite team, led by Jake Gyllenhaal 's Bronco Beauregard, aiming to steal back a billion-dollar fortune from a despot.

Eiza González, Kristofer Hivju, Fisher Stevens, Rosamund Pike, and Emmett J. Scanlan also star. Despite Ritchie's and Cavill's previous collaborations, 'In the Grey' underperformed financially, grossing only $13.5 million domestically against a $70 million budget. Critics gave it a mixed 48% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while audiences were more positive at 83%. The film was criticized for feeling rushed and struggling to make a unique mark on the action-thriller genre.

Cavill and Gyllenhaal's performances were also noted as stiff. 'In the Grey' is now available digitally





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