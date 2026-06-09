Guy Ritchie's In the Grey Becomes Surprise Streaming Hit Despite Box Office Failure

Guy Ritchie's action thriller In the Grey failed in theaters but has become a top download on Apple TV+ within days of its digital release, showing a strong preference for home viewing among audiences.

Guy Ritchie 's latest action thriller In the Grey has become a surprise success on Apple TV+ after a poor theatrical run. The film, released in theaters on May 15, 2026, underperformed at the box office but quickly rose to the top of Apple TV+'s download charts after its digital release on June 2.

While exact streaming numbers are not disclosed, the high ranking indicates that many general moviegoers had been waiting for the film to become available on digital platforms. Despite Ritchie's reputation from hits like Snatch and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, audiences chose to watch In the Grey from home.

The film currently tops the charts on Apple TV+, outranking other popular titles such as Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Hokum, and Martin Scorsese's 1991 Cape Fear. In the Grey was written and directed by Ritchie and co-produced with John Friedberg, Dave Caplan, and Ivan Atkinson. The ensemble cast includes Henry Cavill, Jake Gyllenhaal, Eiza González, Carlos Bardem, Kristofer Hivju, Rosamund Pike, and Fisher Stevens.

The plot follows a team of elite operatives hired to recover $1 billion stolen by a billionaire named Manny Salazar. Led by the ruthless lawyer Rachel Wild and her two specialists, Sid and Bronco, they embark on a globe-trotting mission. Black Bear Pictures handled worldwide distribution. Critically, the film holds a 47% approval rating on review aggregator sites, but audience scores are much higher at 83%.

This disconnect likely contributed to its rapid shift to digital platforms. The strong streaming performance suggests that the film may find its audience through home viewing, similar to other recent theatrical flops that later gained popularity on streaming services. This trend underscores the growing influence of PVOD platforms in determining a film's overall success beyond initial box office receipts. Studios may increasingly consider shorter theatrical windows for action thrillers that do not immediately resonate with critics or audiences.

The success of In the Grey on Apple TV+ also highlights the platform's ability to promote and capitalize on high-profile titles, even those with lukewarm theatrical receptions. As streaming competition intensifies, platforms will continue to source content from all stages of a film's lifecycle, giving second chances to underperforming theatrical releases. For viewers, this means more opportunities to discover films that may have been overlooked during their original runs





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Guy Ritchie In The Grey Apple TV+ Streaming Success PVOD Henry Cavill Jake Gyllenhaal Box Office Flop Digital Release Action Thriller

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