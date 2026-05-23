Guy Ritchie, the director of Snatch, King Arthur, and Sherlock Holmes, is on track to have one of the busiest years of his career in 2026. He has a new movie titled The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare and a new show, MobLand, due to launch later this year.

Guy Ritchie is set to have one of the busiest years of his career in 2026. He released a new movie in theaters for the first time since 2024.

In The Grey, it stars Jake Gyllenhaal, but it's heading into dangerous territory for another box office flop. Ritchie is also expected to return to the world of MobLand later this year for the second season of Tom Hardy and Pierce Brosnan’s hit crime thriller. Ritchie recently confirmed that MobLand Season 2 will premiere before the end of 2026.

There is another series to be released in the last few years that can not only go toe-to-toe with MobLand, but also stand above it: Young Sherlock. Plot details and potential release window for Young Sherlock Season 2 are unclear





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Guy Ritchie The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare In The Grey Mobland Young Sherlock Prime Video Box Office Flop Young Sherlock Season 2

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, Track Preview for Lando, Ferrari, Mercedes & MoreA recap of the latest F1 news covering the upcoming 2026 Canadian Grand Prix, including updates on the Mercedes and Ferrari teams, updates on Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc, the performance lineup, and streaming options.

Read more »

The Twain Shall Meet: 2026 Toyota GR Corolla vs. 2026 Toyota GR YarisThe GR Corolla's switch to European production gave R&T the chance to experience it alongside its smaller sibling.

Read more »

Shakira Secures Major Legal Win in Years-Long Tax Fraud Case, Acquitted in 2026Shakira, a Colombian singer, fought a battle with Spanish tax authorities since 2011 over tax fraud allegations. In 2026, a Spanish court acquitted her and ordered the government to return the wrongfully imposed fines of over $64 million. She had already reached a settlement before this case.

Read more »

2026 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Leaderboard - May 24, 2026View 2026 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 race, qualifier and practice leaderboards, live streams, bonus cameras, videos and odds information.

Read more »