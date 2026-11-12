Guy Ritchie's King Arthur Legend of the Sword Climbs Netflix Top 10 Chart

Guy Ritchie's 2017 film King Arthur Legend of the Sword enters the Netflix Top 10, offering a stylish and action-packed modern take on the Arthurian legend.

Guy Ritchie's 2017 fantasy adventure King Arthur Legend of the Sword has officially secured a prominent spot within the Top 10 popular movies list on Netflix. This achievement highlights the enduring appeal of Ritchie's distinct directorial style as it attracts a new generation of streaming viewers to the classic Arthurian legend.

The film stands as a wild and visually impressive reinterpretation of the myth, diverging significantly from traditional retellings to offer a fast-paced tale. Charlie Hunnam stars as the titular character, the wielder of the legendary sword Excalibur, in a narrative that blends historical fantasy with Ritchie's signature cinematic flair.

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The story begins with Uther Pendragon, played by Eric Bana, who is betrayed and killed by his brother Vortigern. Vortigern, portrayed by Jude Law, seizes power and seeks the strength contained within the Merlin-crafted Excalibur to secure his rule over the kingdom.

To achieve his goal of absolute control, Vortigern strikes a deal with a band of syrens in exchange for demonic power. While Vortigern succeeds in his treachery, a young Arthur manages to escape the massacre, ensuring the survival of Uther's bloodline for future generations.

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Arthur is raised in a different location away from the royal court, completely unaware of his true heritage. The story shifts when the sword returns many years later, drawing Arthur toward his destiny and reuniting him with his rightful place in history.

Arthur finds a crucial ally in a mage played by Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey who works for Merlin. Although Merlin himself, portrayed by Kamil Lemieszewski, appears only as a minor player in this adaptation, his influence remains a crucial thread in the plot.

The Lady of the Lake, played by Ritchie's wife Jacqui Ainsley, guides Arthur toward his royal birthright as he learns to wield Excalibur. Her guidance helps Arthur navigate questions of destiny and fate while he contends with his uncle for the throne.

Vortigern's betrayal sets the stage for a dramatic conflict as Arthur discovers his true lineage. The film explores Arthur's journey as he learns to live up to the heroic example set by his father, Uther Pendragon, throughout his quest.

The production features a unique depiction of Camelot that aligns with the filmmaker's previous reinterpretations of British icons like Sherlock Holmes. The movie trades Shakespearean dialogue for a distinctly modern tone that emphasizes visual spectacle and kinetic energy.

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A rousing score composed by Daniel Pemberton enhances the high-octane sequences throughout the runtime. The trailers heavily utilized Led Zeppelin's Babe I'm Gonna Leave You to set the tone, though the song does not appear in the final cut.

This approach contrasts sharply with darker interpretations like John Boorman's Excalibur or the popular television series Merlin. While Katie McGrath holds a small part in this film, the focus remains firmly on Ritchie's stylized vision of the legend.

The film offers a fantasy adventure that feels fresh and engaging for audiences seeking something different from traditional historical dramas. Its success on Netflix demonstrates a strong appetite for unconventional takes on well-known myths and legends.

Although the movie did not spawn a direct sequel, it maintains an undeniable style that resonates with viewers. The combination of impressive visuals, solid performances, and Ritchie's unique direction creates an entertaining experience for fans of the genre.

King Arthur Legend of the Sword received a PG-13 rating upon its release on May 12, 2017. The action drama continues to attract viewers who appreciate a reinterpretation that prioritizes entertainment value and visual storytelling over strict historical accuracy.