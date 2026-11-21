Guy Ritchie's action thriller featuring Jason Statham is scheduled to leave the Tubi streaming platform in the United States on Monday May 26, 2025, ending its limited exclusive run.

Guy Ritchie's latest box office offering has officially concluded its streaming window in the United States after a brief exclusive run on the free ad-supported service Tubi. The action film, which marked a highly anticipated reunion between the director and actor Jason Statham, departed the platform on Monday May 26 2025. This departure signals the end of a short-lived digital exclusivity period for a movie that has struggled to find commercial footing in theaters over the past several years.

Ritchie Statham Partnership Evolution

The collaboration between Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham carries significant weight in the action genre despite recent commercial challenges. Their partnership began with cult classics such as Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch, which established a distinct gritty aesthetic for British crime cinema. The duo also worked together on the ill-fated 2005 film Revolver, which failed to resonate with critics and audiences upon its initial release.

Also read The Meg Establishes Jason Statham's Most Self-Aware Action Thriller

After the disappointment of Revolver, the pair did not collaborate again until 2021. That year saw the release of a new action vehicle that served as their first joint project in sixteen years. This 2021 film also featured a supporting cast including Holt McCallany, Scott Eastwood, Laz Alonso, Josh Hartnett, and Eddie Marsan, expanding the ensemble beyond the usual core duo.

Box Office Performance and Streaming Success

Despite Guy Ritchie's reputation as a prolific filmmaker, his theatrical track record has dimmed significantly in recent years. The director has not achieved a commercial box office hit in five years, a period during which he directed five movies, with two additional projects currently in production. None of these theatrical releases have broken even financially, with one exception being a title released directly to streaming platforms.

Advertisement

However, Guy Ritchie has found considerable success in the streaming era. He has directed episodes for three popular television series: MobLand, The Gentlemen, and Young Sherlock. Furthermore, several of his past theatrical underperformers have managed to recoup losses and build large audiences once they became available on streaming services. This shift in consumer behavior highlights the evolving landscape for mid-budget action films that no longer rely solely on theatrical windows for profitability.

Plot Details and Critical Reception

The film currently leaving Tubi follows the story of a London crime lord who embarks on a vengeful rampage after his son is killed during a botched heist. The narrative centers on themes of retribution and family loyalty, staples of the Guy Ritchie style. The movie was marketed heavily around the reunion of the director and star, aiming to leverage nostalgia from their earlier successes in the genre.

While the film found a niche audience on free streaming platforms, it failed to replicate the cultural impact of earlier collaborations. The departure from Tubi means that viewers in the United States will lose access to this specific title on that platform, potentially pushing fans toward other Guy Ritchie projects available on different services or physical media.

Future Projects and Industry Outlook

Looking ahead, the creative partnership between Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham remains active. The two have already worked together on Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, which followed the 2021 release. Additionally, they have two more movies lined up for future production, indicating a continued commitment to their collaborative brand of action cinema.

Advertisement

As streaming services continue to reshape distribution models, filmmakers like Guy Ritchie are adapting by focusing on projects that can thrive in both theatrical and digital environments. The upcoming releases will be closely watched to see if the duo can finally break their five-year box office drought. Until then, their recent theatrical outputs remain accessible primarily through digital rentals or streaming libraries outside of the United States.