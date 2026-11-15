Guy Ritchie Casts Bloom and Wood for Gentlemen Season 3 and Signs Maya Jama

Guy Ritchie confirms Orlando Bloom, Elijah Wood, and Saffron Burrows for The Gentlemen Season 3 while Netflix secures a multi-project deal with Maya Jama.

Guy Ritchie has once again demonstrated his bold approach to production by expanding the cast of The Gentlemen for its highly anticipated third season. The streaming giant Netflix officially confirmed the addition of several high-profile actors to the gritty crime drama series. This announcement follows the massive success of the second season, which debuted earlier this fall at the top of the Netflix charts.

New Lord of the Rings Stars Join Series

Orlando Bloom and Elijah Wood have been added to the cast for the upcoming third season. Both actors are well-known for their iconic roles in The Lord of the Rings franchise. Their casting marks a significant shift in talent for the series, bringing A-list movie stars to the television format.

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Saffron Burrows is also set to appear in the new season. She joins the returning cast alongside Dexter Fletcher. This expansion of the ensemble cast signals Ritchie's intent to elevate the production values further. The series has consistently drawn critical acclaim since its inception.

Rumors Debunked and New Talents Confirmed

Online speculation had previously suggested that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, might join the cast. Reports indicated she was set to appear in the series following her acting role in Suits. However, these rumors were effectively debunked before any official confirmation.

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Ritchie has a history of making surprising casting choices in his projects. In the second season of The Gentlemen, TV personality Maya Jama made her acting debut. She played the character Aisha, an associate of Susie Glass, who is portrayed by Kaya Scodelario. Jama's performance was well-received by audiences and critics alike.

Following her successful transition from television host to actress, Maya Jama has solidified her relationship with the streaming platform. She has signed a new multi-project deal with Netflix. This agreement extends beyond a single role, ensuring her continued presence in the company's content slate.

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Anne Mensah, the vice president of UK content at Netflix, praised the new collaborations. She highlighted the infectious energy that Jama brings to her projects. Mensah stated that the team adored working with her during the production of The Gentlemen.

The confirmation of these casting decisions underscores the strategic direction of the production team. Ritchie continues to take significant risks with his creative ventures. The addition of established movie stars alongside rising television talent creates a dynamic ensemble.

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The third season is expected to build on the momentum of the previous two installments. Fans have eagerly awaited news regarding the return of favorite characters. The involvement of Bloom and Wood adds a layer of cinematic prestige to the series.

Impact on the Streaming Landscape

The expansion of The Gentlemen's universe reflects the competitive nature of the streaming industry. Netflix is investing heavily in original content that can drive subscriber engagement. The success of the first two seasons has justified the investment in a third installment.

Ritchie's reputation for ambitious storytelling continues to attract top-tier talent. The collaboration with actors like Dexter Fletcher and Saffron Burrows demonstrates the show's appeal. It positions the series as a cornerstone of Netflix's drama lineup.

Maya Jama's multi-project deal indicates a long-term commitment from the platform. Her ability to captivate audiences has made her a valuable asset. The combination of her star power and the established cast sets high expectations for the next season.