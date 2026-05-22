Guy Ritchie and Henry Cavill's Spy Movie Flop in a Row

Despite solid reviews, the spy actioner 'In the Grey' only earned a paltry $3 million on its opening weekend, marking the third flop in a row for director Guy Ritchie and star Henry Cavill. The film is part of an unofficial Bond trilogy that includes 'The Man from U.N.C.L.E.' and 'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.'

Guy Ritchie and Henry Cavill reunited for the third time on spy actioner In the Grey, which continues an unfortunate trend for director and star.

A year has rarely gone by in the past decade without a new Guy Ritchie movie or TV show. The British director has become incredibly prolific, and it's not uncommon for Ritchie to have two or three new projects released in the same year. This ratio can result in quantity over quality, though. For every banger like Wrath of Man or MobLand, there's instantly forgotten junk like Fountain of Youth.

Still, Ritchie's work ethic is to be admired, and even his lesser outings then to be, at the very least, entertaining. While he is unlikely to helm an official 007 movie, Ritchie and Henry Cavill have produced an unofficial Bond trilogy of their own. Their first collaboration, The Man from U.N. C.L.

E., remade the classic 1960s spy TV series, itself heavily inspired by the James Bond franchise. Cavill famously auditioned for Casino Royale and was the second choice behind Daniel Craig; the 22-year-old was ultimately considered too young. The Man from U.N. C.L.

E. basically allowed the star to showcase how he would have approached the part, and it's one of Henry Cavill's best roles. Ritchie and Cavill continued their 007 homages with World War II adventure The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. This was based on the real-life unit that included Bond author Ian Fleming as a member, and now Ritchie and Cavill have completed their spy hat trick with In the Grey.

Sadly, despite solid reviews, the film only earned a paltry $3 million on its opening weekend. In The Grey Is Guy Ritchie & Henry Cavill's Third Spy Movie Flop In A Row All three of Ritchie and Cavill's collaborations are slickly made, globe-hopping adventures with big budgets and great actors. They're perfect Friday night entertainment, but despite largely positive reviews, all three were box office duds. The Man from U.N.

C.L. E. was meant to start a franchise, but only pulled in a modest $110 million globally (via Box Office Mojo). Likewise, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare grossed just under half its $60 million production budget in 2024; it was, however, a big performer on streaming. In the Grey will no doubt perform well on streaming too, but its $3 million haul is a bad result no matter what way it's sliced.

Of course, it didn't help that the action thriller received little promotion or hype leading up to its debut. It almost feels like the distributor had little faith in the Ritchie adventure and gave it a token release to satisfy contracts. That's a shame, because while it's neither Ritchie nor Cavill's best work, it's a well-made piece of escapism that plays to the strengths of Cavill and co-star Jake Gyllenhaal.

Guy Ritchie And Henry Cavill Need To Try Another Genre Next Tim





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