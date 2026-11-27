Food Network star Guy Fieri pays tribute to his father Lewis James Ferry on his 84th birthday, reflecting on their bond and his father's impact following his death in January 2024.

Guy Fieri honored his late father, Lewis James Ferry, on what would have been his 84th birthday with a nostalgic tribute shared just ahead of Thanksgiving. The Food Network personality posted a photograph of himself and his father posing with their arms around each other to mark the significant occasion. The celebration of Lewis James Ferry's life arrived on November 19, serving as a poignant reminder of the deep familial bonds that define the celebrity chef's personal story.

Lewis James Ferry passed away in January 2024 at the age of 81 after a long and difficult battle with pancreatic cancer. Fieri has frequently described his father as his hero in various social media posts and interviews since the loss. The celebrity chef has consistently used his public platform to express how deeply he misses his father and to share memories that highlight the enduring influence of Lewis on his life and career.

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Alongside his son, Lewis James Ferry is survived by his wife, Penelope Ferry, whom Fieri refers to as Penny. In a recent interview for his television series In Depth, Guy Fieri discussed the complex but close relationship he shared with his mother. He noted that their similar personalities sometimes led to minor contention but ultimately brought them closer following their father's death. Fieri stated that the loss made him and his mother ten times closer than they had been before.

Fieri reflected on the dynamic between him and his mother, explaining that their similar temperaments created a unique closeness. He added that they were so alike in personality that they could almost be smart-asses together, yet this similarity fostered a deeper connection. The culinary icon revealed that navigating life without his father has fundamentally altered his relationship with his mother, bringing them into a tighter emotional alliance than ever before.

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The chef has consistently expressed the void left by Lewis James Ferry in his daily life. He mentioned that he wants to call his father every day for advice, help solving problems, or sharing fun stories about life and work. Fieri strives to emulate the values and respect his father taught him as he raises his own sons. He hopes his children will love and admire him as much as he admires his father, viewing fatherhood as one of the greatest achievements of his life.

Fieri previously honored his father on his 82nd birthday by sharing a throwback photo of him riding a horse. He also marked the second anniversary of the loss by reflecting on how his father's teachings have been life-changing. He expressed that cooking birthday dinners for his father was always one of his favorite meals and that he has much to be thankful for. These milestones serve as regular touchstones for the chef to process his grief and celebrate his father's legacy.

During a Father's Day tribute last year, Fieri posted a series of photos thanking his father for all the blessings in his life. He wrote that he has so much to be thankful for, including his family, friends, health, and adventures. He emphasized that the reason he has these blessings is because of his dad and mom. The tribute highlighted the chef's gratitude for the opportunities and support he received growing up under his father's guidance.

Fieri also took time to honor his late father on Father's Day this year, sharing photos alongside his sons, Hunter and Ryder. The posts included images of his nephew, Jules, whom Fieri and his wife, Lori, helped raise following the 2011 death of his sister, Morgan. Fieri captioned one post by calling his dad his hero and stating that he always wanted to be like him. He hoped his sons would love and admire him in the same way he admires his father.

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The celebrity chef emphasized that watching his sons grow into amazing men is the greatest compliment and achievement in his life. He thanked his dad and his boys for making him a very proud dad. This reflection underscores the intergenerational impact of Lewis James Ferry's values and the way Fieri is actively passing those lessons down to the next generation. The tribute serves as a testament to the lasting power of paternal influence.

Fieri's ongoing remembrance of his father highlights the significant emotional weight of his loss. He described the void as huge and expressed a daily longing for the advice and wisdom that Lewis provided. The chef's public sharing of these feelings resonates with fans who understand the importance of family ties. His dedication to honoring his father's memory reinforces the central role Lewis played in shaping his identity and values.

The tribute on what would have been Lewis James Ferry's 84th birthday underscores the enduring nature of grief and love. Fieri's willingness to be vulnerable about his feelings provides a raw and honest look into his personal journey. By sharing these moments, he keeps the memory of his father alive for his audience and family. The celebration of Lewis's life continues to be a meaningful part of Fieri's annual calendar of remembrance.

As the chef looks toward the future, he remains committed to embodying the principles his father taught him. He aims to be a great dad to his sons, just as Lewis was to him. This aspiration drives his actions and decisions in both his personal and professional life. The legacy of Lewis James Ferry lives on through the values instilled in his son and grandchildren. Fieri's tributes ensure that this legacy is not forgotten but celebrated with pride and gratitude.