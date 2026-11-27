Guy Fieri reveals his new natural gray hair look and recounts his chaotic Thanksgiving dinner mishap with wife Lori. Find out about his meal plans and celebrity gratitude posts.

Guy Fieri changed his signature blond look to gray hair while sharing Thanksgiving stories. The celebrity chef surprised fans on Thursday, November 26, when he revealed his new color choice. This visual shift marks a departure from the bright blond style that defined his career for decades. Fans reacted quickly to the change on social media platforms.

Celebrities Celebrate Thanksgiving 2026

Hollywood stars expressed gratitude as they marked Thanksgiving 2026. Many documented their family gatherings on social media before the turkey was served. Hoda Kotb noted the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade postponement until Saturday, November 28. She viewed the schedule change as a silver lining during the holiday week.

Also read Macy's Thanksgiving Parade Balloons Grounded as Nor'easter Brings 60 mph Winds

Fieri Family Feast Details

The Fieri family enjoyed a large Thanksgiving meal on November 26. The spread included turkey, stuffing, green beans, salad, and cranberry sauce. Planning for the event began earlier in the week. Multiple helpers assisted the family with the extensive cooking process.

Hair Color and Public Reaction

Guy Fieri's hair transformation sparked immediate discussion online. One fan posted a request asking him to keep the gray hair. Another comment described the new look as aging but appealing. The change occurred just before the main holiday meal preparation began.

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Kitchen Mishap Recounted

Guy Fieri recalled a past cooking disaster involving a deep-fried turkey. He described dropping the bird into hot oil which caused a six-foot flame. The incident created a jet engine-like noise near his house. His wife Lori refused to eat the fire-damaged turkey. The family ordered Chinese food instead after the failed attempt.

Expert Thanksgiving Advice

Chef Brooke Williamson shares Thanksgiving preparation tips with her partner. She recently discussed her role with Thermador brand appliances. Williamson aims to handle the main turkey preparation this year. Bobby Flay supports her efforts during the holiday cooking season.