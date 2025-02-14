Gut Bacteria May Hold Key to Overcoming Resistance to Ovarian Cancer Treatment

A new discovery by UVA researchers led by Dr. Melanie Rutkowski sheds light on how gut bacteria interfere with immune checkpoint therapy for ovarian cancer, potentially paving the way for improved treatment outcomes.

Doctors may have found a way to overcome treatment resistance in ovarian cancer by understanding how gut bacteria interfere with immune checkpoint therapy. This groundbreaking discovery, led by UVA's Melanie Rutkowski, PhD, sheds light on the crucial role of the microbiome in both maintaining health and influencing the effectiveness of medical interventions.

Rutkowski, a leading microbiome researcher, emphasizes the potential of her field to revolutionize cancer care, not just for ovarian cancer but for various other types. Her previous work demonstrated how an imbalanced gut microbiome contributes to the spread of breast cancer. Rutkowski highlights the critical importance of the gut microbiome in shaping our immune system from birth, ensuring disease control and preventing excessive immune responses that could harm our bodies. Ongoing research reveals the profound impact of microbiome-immune cell interactions on numerous aspects of our well-being, including metabolic health, organ function, and even the connection between the gut and the brain. Understanding how this relationship shifts during diseases like cancer is paramount, as it could unlock novel therapies that empower the immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Ovarian cancer, the deadliest gynecological malignancy in the United States, claims over 10,000 American women annually. Despite advancements in clinical management, survival rates have remained stagnant for decades. While immune checkpoint therapy, a type of immunotherapy that bolsters the immune system's ability to destroy cancer, offers hope for patients with melanoma, bladder cancer, and other cancers, it has proven ineffective against ovarian tumors. Rutkowski and her team have finally pinpointed the reason for this discrepancy, focusing on tiny propellers called flagella used by bacteria for movement. These flagella, composed of a protein called flagellin, play a crucial role in disrupting the effectiveness of immune checkpoint therapy in ovarian cancer. The researchers discovered that bacteria and their flagellin infiltrate the tumor microenvironment, causing chaotic cellular communication that hinders immune cells from effectively targeting the tumors. 'We found that ovarian tumors enhance the ability of flagellin from the gut to get into the tumor environment, where they normally should not be,' Rutkowski explained. 'Because of the gut leakage, immune cells that recognize flagellin become reprogrammed to support tumor growth instead of supporting the killing of tumors during immune therapy.' This finding suggests that the tumor's defenses, fueled by bacterial flagellin, could be exploited to enhance treatment outcomes. Early lab tests revealed that blocking the chaotic signaling caused by flagellin restored the effectiveness of immune checkpoint therapy. In mice lacking the ability to recognize flagellin, immune therapy induced long-term control of ovarian tumor growth in almost 80% of cases. Rutkowski believes this promising result, observed across multiple aggressive ovarian cancer cell lines, holds immense potential for improving clinical outcomes for ovarian cancer patients.While further research is essential, Rutkowski's findings offer a glimmer of hope, suggesting that immune checkpoint therapy could become a potent weapon against ovarian cancer, ultimately saving countless lives. 'The idea that immune cell recognition of bacterial flagellin leads to the failure of immune therapy is somewhat opposite to what is known about how this pathway influences immune cell behavior,' Rutkowski stated. 'We believe that there is a unique reason why flagellin inhibits immune therapy response for ovarian cancer specifically, which is an area we are actively investigating.' She remains optimistic about the potential of inhibiting immune cell recognition of bacterial flagellin to improve outcomes for ovarian cancer patients, viewing this discovery as a catalyst for a crucial conversation about innovative therapeutic approaches





