After a chilly start, temperatures climb into the 60s this afternoon under a partly sunny sky.

MOBILE, Ala. - A cold front will bring a more active day to the Gulf Coast on Sunday, with gusty winds, rounds of showers and a few thunderstorms.

The main line of rain and storms arrives late Sunday afternoon into the early evening, followed by quieter, cooler weather to start the week. High surf and dangerous rip currents will also make for hazardous conditions at area beaches. TONIGHT: CLOUDS THICKEN AND MILDER AIR RETURNS Clouds will thicken tonight as winds turn out of the south and warmer, more humid air starts moving back onshore.

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Temperatures will drop to their lowest point this evening, mainly in the upper 40s inland and lower 50s near the coast. After that, they will slowly climb overnight, and many communities will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s by daybreak Sunday. If you’re at the Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa tonight, the weather should stay dry. Temperatures will fall from the 50s into the 40s during the game, so a warm jacket will come in handy.