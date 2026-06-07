Gusty winds, heat elevate fire danger across Utah through midweek

A Red Flag Warning is in effect through Sunday for high fire danger in southern and central Utah. Fire weather danger will most likely continue through the midd

A Red Flag Warning is in effect through Sunday for high fire danger in southern and central Utah. Fire weather danger will most likely continue through the middle of the work week.

Periods of widespread critical fire weather conditions are expected for central and southern Utah through at least Wednesday of this next week due to gusty winds and very dry conditions, plus hot temperatures.

Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday afternoons/evenings are currently the most favored days for development of critical conditions as strongest winds are expected through these periods. Unseasonable heat is expected through Wednesday as well in southern Utah, while northern Utah cools down Sunday with an incoming cold front. Highs Sunday will drop almost 20 degrees from Saturday as we head to the upper-70s Sunday afternoon.

Winds will be tricky with the fire fight in Saratoga Springs as half of the Wasatch Front will see northerly winds going into Sunday and Utah County will still see strong southerly winds, on the verge of a switch to northerly, something to watch in Utah County. Utah lawmakers and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints expressed frustration Saturday after the U.S. Department of War omitted the faithSeveral homes have been evacuated after a grass fire broke out near the Saratoga Springs Temple in Utah County.

City officials said the Glambert Lane Fire brokeOne house remains under an evacuation order after a grass fire ignited near Dimple Dell in Sandy. Fire crews responded to a fire near Dimple Dell Lane on SaturdaConstruction was underway for two slides off the St. George City Hall parking deck, but residents questioned the city's decision because of the $400,000 price tAn 18-year-old hiker died from heat-related illness while hiking the Bright Angel Trail in the Grand Canyon. Grand Canyon dispatchers received reports of a male





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