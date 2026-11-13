Gusty Winds and Snow Expected as First Moderate Storm Hits Bay Area

The Bay Area is bracing for its first moderate storm of the season on Friday, which brings rain, gusty winds, and the first accumulating snow to the Sierra Nevada. The storm threatens to end the region's fire season but also triggers high surf warnings along the coast. In the North Bay, residents and crews are preparing for potential flooding by filling tens of thousands of sandbags to protect vulnerable waterfront properties.

Rain is expected to return to the Bay Area on Friday, bringing gusty winds, dangerous surf and the first accumulating snowstorm of the season to the Sierra.

, the first moderate storm of the season, and is expected to bring an end to the region's fire season. The heaviest rain and strongest winds are expected between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday, with showers continuing into the afternoon and a chance of thunderstorms. Along the coast, forecasters are warning of increasingly dangerous conditions as surf builds through Friday.

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A Beach Hazards Statement remains in effect through Friday afternoon, while a High Surf Warning has been issued as waves of 20 to 30 feet are expected to slam Bay Area beaches through Saturday. In the North Bay, residents are preparing for the approaching storm and trying to ease rising flood fears.

In the North Bay, residents are preparing for the approaching storm and getting a helping hand from Marin County Public Works crews trying to ease rising flood fears this week. Marin County firefighters have been pitching in to beat the storm clock by putting a sandbag machine to good use, filling as many bags as they can.

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"We have filled a little over 30,000 sandbags since we began in October," said Marin County Public Works Assistant Director Michael Frost. There's no time to waste. The sandbags will be sent to neighborhoods most at risk from storm surge and king tide events.

"This is what we're doing. You can see the creek is right there. Tides are not all the way up where it could be. We're prepared for the worst," said Spencer Jackson.

Jackson is a general contractor who is now helping Larkspur homeowners protect their waterfront homes with sandbag barriers 3 feet high around properties.

"It's been extremely urgent for the community. We have 20 guys working 12-hour days filling up sandbags and building walls," Jackson said. The sound of cranes hammering steel sheets into a stormwater berm was incredibly loud, but it was music to Santa Venetia homeowners who don't want to flood again.

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"Even if we get an inch, so it will probably be OK. But if something does happen, they'll be here with sandbags immediately," Fiore said.

"We're concerned, not only about overtopping with the berm, but also seepage underneath which is indication that it could fail," said Marin Co. Supervisor Mary Sackett. Santa Cruz will close all beaches and the Santa Cruz Wharf from 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday morning. In preparation, Santa Cruz will close all beaches and the Santa Cruz Wharf from 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday 5 a.m."Please stay away from beaches, coastal access points, rocks, and other areas exposed to high surf.

Large waves can arrive unexpectedly, creating life-threatening conditions even for those standing away from the water. While the Wharf remains structurally safe, these closures are being implemented as a proactive safety precaution. "