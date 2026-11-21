We trail conductor Gustavo Dudamel as he embarks on a new chapter and announces a new documentary about him and the LA Phil, ‘Symphony of a Thousand.’

will make his much-anticipated return to conduct the Los Angeles Philharmonic for a string of dates. It’s the first time he will head back to his former home of nearly 20 years since beginning his tenure as the New York Philharmonic’s Music and Artistic Director.

Given the multiple standing ovations and chants of “Gustavo” that resonated through thecan exclusively announce a documentary about Dudamel and the LA Phil will premiere on Dec. 7 coinciding with his concerts at Walt Disney Hall on Dec. 4, 5, and 6. The documentary, titled“Set during challenging times in L.A. , the film encapsulates Dudamel’s philosophy on how music can create connection and community in an increasingly fractured world.

Also read The Gilded Age has been renewed for another season, hopefully more weird Dave Letterman cameos

” The Jennifer Tiexiera-directed film, produced by Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, features footage from Dudamel and the LA Phil’s pair of performances at 2025’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, where they made history as the first major orchestra to perform a full set at the massive event. It features Dave Grohl, LL Cool J, Cynthia Erivo, Natasha Bedingfield, Becky G, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, and Zedd.

Kevin Macdonald serves as the executive producer, with producers Jeremy Kleiner, Dede Gardner, and Chloe Mamelok. Landmark pop culture moments like this have peppered the course of Dudamel’s trailblazing career. And he wasn’t about to go quietly. His final nights helming the LA Phil culminated in a weekend at the Bowl that featured theand other pop luminaries, concerts that doubled as a benefit for his home country of Venezuela.

A conversation at the Grammy Museum followed.

“I met Gustavo at a party about 12 years ago, and I fell in love with him. As a heterosexual man, it confused me,”affectionately jokes when joining Dudamel and LA Phil onstage during the benefit concert for Venezuela finale.

“And I realized it wasn’t so much sexual as musical in the way I just wanted to cuddle him forever. And we’ve been musically cuddling ever since. ” Trailing Dudamel during his final full-time week in L.A. , that sentiment carries through to every interaction.

At the closed final rehearsal on a Sunday morning in August, camera crews swirl around as two women busily work to notate the score, and a handful of onlookers from the team at the Bowl gather to take in the moment in the blazing heat. There’s a hushed reverence knowing an era is coming to an end, but also smiles abound, particularly from Dudamel who warmly hugs old friends as they join him onstage.

Advertisement

As he conducts, he throws the full weight of his body in a stance both graceful and animated — like a kid at his first dance. His baton alights in the air and comes down, and the orchestra responds, while he swoops and sways to the music.

“5/4 pum pum,” Dudamel instructs as they run through one composition. Later, Meme del Real from Café Tacvba takes the stage to rehearse the poignant “Eras. ” Lasso follows with an a cappella of “En Otra Vida. ” with Foo Fighters, which marked the band’s first-ever set at the Hollywood Bowl.

That pairing is not an unusual one for Dudamel, though. He’s made a name for himself breaking down perceived traditional genre boundaries in his 17 years at the Bowl, where he’s collaborated with an array of artists, including LL Cool J, Christina Aguilera, and Beck, who later at the finale concert performs “Ride Lonesome. ” Beck’s dad, celebrated arranger-composer David Campbell, also attends the final rehearsal.

Foo Fighters Play ‘Window,’ Dave Grohl Talks Taylor Hawkins on ‘Kimmel’with a smile when we meet at the Grammy Museum a couple of days later.

“Every day a rehearsal, every day a concert. Next day a different program, another concert. ” It’s been a nonstop whirlwind, but it’s also been a time “full of beauty,” he says.

“I have the chance to dive inside of all of that amount of talent — because it’s not only the soloists that play with me; it’s all that orchestra, that 100 musicians that are there, that I have shared 17 years of my life with them, and of course it doesn’t finish,” he continues.

“This goes to eternity because when you develop something that is so deep and so powerful as developing an identity through music, it’s the biggest privilege … Every single note, every single second that I have the chance to share, or people share with me, that is a privilege to have the chance to work with all of these people and to create all of this environment. ” If there are a couple of overarching words to describe Dudamel, they would be magnetic charm.

When we arrive at the Grammy Museum a few hours before his event, several people rush him to ask for selfies, to which he happily obliges before he’s quickly ushered into the building. People from the music world and beyond appear drawn to him, not only for the music he helms and the open environment he’s created around it, but also for his altruism.heads backstage to rehearse with YOLA, the youth orchestra inspired by Dudamel’s own experience coming up in El Sistema, the publicly-funded National Network of Youth and Children Orchestras of Venezuela.

Martin asks each child their name before leading them through a warm-up and taking to the piano. He vamps his lyrics to “Viva La Vida” before the choir comes in with the buoyant Oh-oh-oh bridge.

“Absolutely fantastic,” Martin tells the students. He reminds them: “Remember when we’re out there onstage, this is our band … We’re doing this together. ” Later onstage, they deliver their spine-tingly performance, which prompts a crowd-wide sing-along. YOLA, which provides free instruments and education to create social change through music, is a vital part of Dudamel’s legacy and his north star.

“I grew up not in an environment of conservatory, rigid. No,” he says.

“It was music as a tool of social transformation — that is El Sistema. And of course, for me, opening spaces for young people to have access to music as a tool for them to have beauty, to have creativity, to have empathy, creating together — that is for me the most important thing. And artistic institutions, we have to do that … for people to see the transforming power of music.

Advertisement

“When you have this chance to transform your life, creating harmony, creating beauty together — when you go out as a citizen, you behave differently because you see the real dimension of connection that goes beyond any material thing, any ideological point of view, and then you are connected through the empathy of human being and doing things beautiful for others. ” As for his hopes to bring a similar program to New York and beyond, he believes it’s imperative.

“We don’t have the chance in this world to contemplate, to really see each other, to create something that requires discipline, but at the same time joy together. When you are doing music, in an orchestra, in a choir, and you feel that first moment that you create harmony and that you are part of something beautiful and powerful, that enhances your spirit.

I think that is the way for our kids to be inspired, especially in the chaotic but beautiful, in the only world that we have. So we have to create more spaces like this. ” As a longtime champion of crossover collaborations, Dudamel attracts artists across genres and disciplines, but a recent team-up came by way of an unusual source, via actor Bradley Cooper, who is a mutual friend of Dudamel’s and Stella Hopkins.

Hopkins began sharing scores with Dudamel, which were composed by her husband, actorof working with Dudamel. The pair met up at the Grammy Museum to talk about their collaboration on Hopkins’ debut classical album,. Dudamel conducted London’s Philharmonia Orchestra for the project, which comprises work Hopkins has composed over the course of more than six decades.

During his Venezuelan benefit show, Dudamel and LA Phil performed Hopkins’ “Stella Aria,” a moving ode to the actor’s wife, which featured a beautiful solo from Venezuelan cellist Gregorio Nieto at the concert.

“It is a great honor and a privilege because he actually endorsed my music,” says Hopkins. “I mean, I’m always filled with self-doubts as we all are … I have no theoretical, technical, musical training as such — everything is instinctive from childhood. So, naturally in me is the — ‘do I, is this good enough?

,’ But when I sat there and Gustavo got up onto the podium to conduct the massive orchestra there, and I was astounded as the sound came out. He’s playing my music. Did I write that? ’” Dudamel has a knack for making artists feel comfortable in new situations as his next act in New York illustrates — it has begun, unsurprisingly, with rave reviews.

In September, his premiere debut with the New York Philharmonic at Radio City Music Hall drew the kind of rock star lineup one would expect from Dudamel. Hosted by Liev Schreiber, it featured Lizzo, St. Vincent, and Joaquina.

“The Philharmonic plays for Dudamel with visible investment and enthusiasm,” areview of his first week’s New York concerts reads. “Its members haven’t looked this happy onstage in years. Either he inspires them, or his starry arrival has lifted their morale. Or both.

Whatever is going on, it works. ”Marlon Jackson Reveals Stage 4 Prostate Cancer Diagnosis It’s apparent his inclusive approach to music uplifts both musicians and fans alike. And it is contagious. His Radio City Music Hall opener began with a standing ovation.

“That is one thing that I love the most. You know, to really make people see that there are no borders between us — we enjoy, we can be there, we can be listening,” he says of his approach.

“When you really listen not only with your ears, but with your soul, the music becomes a dimension that is infinite. ”Amid Legal Controversy, Christie’s Withdraws Frida Kahlo Painting Hours Before Auction