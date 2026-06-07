Guns pulled between 3 during overnight fight in Spring; 1 killed, 1 wanted

An overnight shooting in the Spring area left one person dead, sent another person to a hospital, and has a third person wanted by authorities.

One person was taken to a hospital. Another has been pronounced dead. An overnight shooting in the Spring area left one person dead, sent another person to a hospital, and has a third person wanted by authorities.

According to a detective with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Precinct 4 deputies found an 18-year-old at the scene with a gunshot wound. He was still alert and able to talk to the deputies before he was sent to a hospital. Deputies then started looking around the parking lot and found another shooting victim. Paramedics pronounced that victim deceased at the scene.

An overnight shooting in north Harris County left one person dead, sent another person to the hospital, and has a third person wanted by authorities. A Harris County detective shared information at the scene on Sunday afternoon. It's believed the two shooting victims were involved in a fight at the scene and at least one gun was pulled during the altercation. A third person dressed in all black then stepped in and also opened fire.

That person then fled the scene on foot. No one involved has been identified. The deceased victim is believed to be 18–21 years old, but he still has to be positively identified and authorities have to contact his loved ones. There is no information regarding what led up to the fight or who started shooting before the wanted suspect stepped in.





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