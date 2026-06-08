Guns N’ Roses to Play Bengaluru and Guwahati on India Return

Guns N' Roses will perform in Bengaluru and Guwahati in November as part of their ongoing world tour.

for two concerts in November, touching down in Bengaluru and Guwahati as part of the Asia leg of their ongoing world tour. The shows, produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, will take place at Nice Grounds in Bengaluru on Nov. 14 and Khanapara Ground in Guwahati on Nov. 17.

The dates follow the band’s India performances in 2025, their first in the country in more than a decade. The Guwahati stop marks an expansion beyond the established metropolitan markets the band has previously played in India.

'I Punched a Hole in the Box and Got Out': Nathan Lane, Laurie Metcalf and a Tony-Nominated 'Death of a Salesman' Revival for the Ages The tour comes alongside the release of two new singles, “Nothin'” and “Atlas,” the band’s first original recordings since 2023. The tracks showcase contrasting registers: “Atlas” built around driving rock urgency, “Nothin'” centered on keyboards and introspective guitar work.

“Few bands have shaped the history of rock music in the way Guns N’ Roses have and their influence continues to resonate across generations of fans worldwide,” said Naman Pugalia, chief business officer of live events at BookMyShow. “Their return is a testament to the continued growth of India’s live entertainment ecosystem and the country’s emergence as a vibrant cultural destination for world-class experiences.

While Bengaluru has firmly established itself as India’s rock capital, Guwahati reflects the tremendous potential of emerging markets and the growing appetite for large-scale live entertainment across the region. ”, Duff McKagan, Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Isaac Carpenter and Melissa Reese – sold 1.3 million tickets on their 2024 world tour. Their previous “Not in This Lifetime” run ranked as the fourth-highest-grossing concert tour of all time.





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