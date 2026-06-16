Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Praises 'Bigger Than Life' Canadian Punks D.O.A. in Doc Clip

See Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan and Keith Morris praise the punk band D.O.A. in a clip from the documentary, 'Something Better Change.'

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“DO A was bigger than life,” McKagan says, heaping praise on the Canadian group fronted by Joey “Shithead” Keithley

“They were, to me, as big as Led Zeppelin I owe so much to what I am today to him and to his band ” The film, which tells Keithley’s story, is now available on streaming In the clip, Morris recalls seeing DO

A opening for X at the LA venue the Starwood

“DO A came out and decided to just level the Starwood,” he says

“It was an incredible show Jesus Christ, man, how is X going to play after that? ”), follows Keithley as he campaigns in British Columbia for reelection as city councillor for that province’s Burnaby, where he’s a member of the Green Party He was first elected in 2018 and again in 2022

But while politics take center stage, Keithley’s life on other stages play a major part of the documentary, as Fugazi’s Ian MacKaye, Henry Rollins, the Dead Kennedys’ Jello Biafra and East Bay Ray, and Dave Grohl all join McKagan and Morris in praising the artist

“It was important for me to show the impact that Joe Keithley and DO A had on notable musicians in this film, because it helps illustrate the portrait of Joe as the activist and elected official he is today,” Crawford tellsBonnie Tyler No Longer in Coma, But ‘Remains Very Unwell’ as Summer Tour CanceledMadonna and Sabrina Carpenter Have Something They Wanna Talk About in ‘Bring Your Love’ Video “When I got to see DO

A the first time, I was 13 years old and I was eight feet away from ’em,” McKagan says

“The ferocity of how they did their thing was genuine, and it just blew my mind I’d just started playing music, and all of the possibilities of what lay ahead was encompassed for me in that first DO A show I saw

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