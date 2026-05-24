Gunner Killed Near White House Has Violent History, Believed He Was Jesus Christ

Nasire Best, 21, armed with a revolver, walked up to a security checkpoint near the intersection of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue and fired several shots before being taken down by fast-acting agents stationed at the checkpoint. Best, who believed he was Jesus Christ, had a violent history and violated a previous court order to stay away from the White House.

Nasire Best, 21, armed with a revolver, walked up to a security checkpoint near the intersection of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue and fired several shots before being taken down by fast-acting agents stationed at one of the various checkpoints.

Best, who believed he was Jesus Christ, had a violent history and violated a previous court order to stay away from the White House. The Secret Service quickly put the White House on lockdown after hearing the gunshots and later lifted the lockdown after about half an hour. The president, in a tweet, expressed gratitude to the Secret Service and law enforcement for their swift and professional action.

The president also used the incident as justification for the construction of his new ballroom, which would replace the East Wing of the White House as a safe and secure space. The shooting was a month removed from the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Crime White House Secret Service Gunman Believed He Was Jesus Christ Violent History Court Order White House Complex US Secret Service White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting Middle Eastern Countries Iran Peace Agreement

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Spencer Pratt calls Jesus Christ his political role modelSpencer Pratt named Jesus Christ as his top political role model in an interview as he campaigns for Los Angeles mayor against incumbent Karen Bass.

Read more »

White House Directs Banks to Report Payroll Tax Evasion and Suspicious Activity from Undocumented ImmigrantsPresident Donald Trump signed an executive order to require banks to report payroll tax evasion and the use of unverified Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers (ITINs). This executive order is part of a broader initiative to make life more uncomfortable for undocumented immigrants.

Read more »

Senate Republicans clash with White House over war powers, reconciliation billSenate Republicans clash with the White House over Iran war powers and a $70 billion reconciliation bill as Congress heads into Memorial Day recess.

Read more »

Armed Man Kills Himself at White House Checkpoint, Injuring BystanderA man armed with a weapon opened fire at a White House checkpoint, killing himself and injuring a bystander. The incident occurred when the unidentified man walked up to the checkpoint, removed a weapon from a bag, and started shooting at the officers. Secret Service officers returned fire, striking the suspect and causing his death. The bystander was also hit by gunfire, but it is unclear how. No Secret Service members were injured during the incident. President Trump was in the Oval Office at the time of the shooting, working with aides. The FBI is assisting the Secret Service in the investigation.

Read more »