Poland market shooting: 6 killed, 15 hurt; gunman had radical views

A 25-year-old gunman killed six people and wounded 15 in Krakow's Main Square before being shot and arrested. Police later found three of his close family members dead at his home.

A 25-year-old gunman opened fire in Krakow's Main Square on Saturday, killing six people and wounding 15 others before being shot and wounded by police.

Poland's defense minister described the attack as an act of terror. The attacker drove to multiple spots in the square and opened fire at each stop with an automatic weapon, authorities said. He wore military-style fatigues and a bulletproof vest and used a military-type long gun, according to Krakow police spokesperson Katarzyna Cisło. Police found other weapons and ammunition in his car.

Also read Poland shooting: 5 dead after gunman opens fire in Kraków tourist square

Investigation and Family Deaths

Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński said the man held very radical and ultranationalistic views. Hours after the attack, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said authorities found the bodies of three of the suspect's close family members, two women and a man, inside his home in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski, about 150 kilometers northeast of Krakow. Four women and two men were killed. At least three of the women were Polish, and one of the dead was a U.K. citizen, authorities said.

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Police were still trying to identify the other two victims. A total of 13 people were hospitalized in serious condition, though that figure may include the gunman, who underwent surgery. Two police officers were seriously injured, Kierwiński said. Five non-Poles were also injured, police commander Marek Boroń said.

Two of the injured were treated and released within hours. The attacker engaged in a wild ride around Main Square, which is why people were wounded at several locations, Cisło said. He kept firing at police even after being shot himself, she said. The gunman acted alone and the public is safe, she added.

Police Response and Mourning

Police shot and wounded him during a gunfight a short distance from the initial violence, and he was taken to the hospital for surgery. Krakow mayor Łukasz Gibała said the city will be in official mourning until Wednesday. He vowed that Krakow will remain open to visitors despite the tragedy.

The square will belong to us again, Gibała said in a video posted to X. Videos posted on social media by witnesses show people running away from the square to take cover on small streets nearby, as well as first responders trying to resuscitate victims. In one video, a police officer is seen repeatedly shooting the attacker, who is lying on the street, only to later slowly collapse himself to the ground.

Photos showed a Polish Medical Air Rescue helicopter after it landed in the square. It was not immediately clear whether the firearm used in the attack, or the guns found in the perpetrator's car, were legal. Around 411,000 people hold gun permits in Poland, which has a population of 37 million, and interest in gun ownership has been rising. Mass shootings are uncommon in Poland.

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Security Concerns and Similar Attacks

However, in mid-October three attacks at schools in the central province of Mazovia took place within four days, leaving one person dead and many wounded, including children. The Krakow attacker's military gear, guns and overall look were similar to those of other extreme right lone actors committing attacks around Europe, said Kacper Rekawek, a senior researcher at the International Center for Counterterrorism in The Hague.

We have had attempts before, but now we can say that these kinds of attacks have become successful in Poland, he said. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, in a post on X, praised the police officers who responded to Saturday's tragedy. Polish President Karol Nawrocki said his thoughts were with the victims, the wounded and their families.

A tram driver reported around 3 p.m. that his vehicle was shot at from a man in a moving car while passing near the main square, the Krakow municipal transport company said. The window to the tram driver's cabin was shattered. Animal rights group OTOZ Animals said the attacker also shot two horses. Both animals are alive, but one was grazed by a bullet and the other hit in the leg.

Tourism and Increased Security

White carriages drawn by horses are a main tourist attraction in the square. Around 15 million tourists a year visit Krakow, Poland's second-largest city, the majority passing through the Main Square. Warsaw mayor Rafał Trzaskowski announced increased security measures, including road barriers, along main streets in the old town in the Polish capital in the aftermath of the Krakow attack.