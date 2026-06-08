Gunman on the run after woman shot in her backside and ankle

Police are searching for a gunman who remained at large Monday after a woman was shot twice overnight on the city’s East Side.

Police are searching for a gunman who remained at large Monday after a woman was shot twice overnight on the city’s East Side. SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a gunman who remained at large Monday after a woman was shot twice overnight on the city’s East Side.

The shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. in the 900 block of North New Braunfels Avenue near Hays Street. Investigators said the motive behind the shooting remains unknown. Police have not released any suspect descriptions or information regarding the events leading up to the incident.

'F*ck you, cracker': Racist insults hurled outside courthouse during Karmelo Anthony trial Tense confrontations outside a courthouse in Texas have escalated during a murder trial following the deadly stabbing of a 17-year-old boy. San Antonio police and EMS found a man in his 20s to 30s with a gunshot wound near Vance Jackson Rd and Denton Dr around 12:50 a.m. Saturday. He later died as investigators work to piece together what happened.

San Antonio police are searching for a suspect after a Far West Side shooting left a pickup driver hospitalized with a head wound. The victim was found near Culebra and Roft roads, alert but in critical condition. TPUSA defended its Women’s Leadership Summit in San Antonio after protesters gathered outside the Marriott Rivercenter, calling it proof of influence. Police and organizers didn’t comment on arrests or security.





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