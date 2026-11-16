Two private security officers were wounded during a wellness check at a Co-op City housing complex in the Bronx on Monday. The gunman barricaded himself in an apartment on the 25th floor before killing himself during an NYPD standoff.

Two private security officers were shot and wounded on Monday morning at the Co-op City housing complex in the Bronx. The incident occurred near the intersection of Hutchinson River Parkway and Bartow Avenue. Police confirmed that the gunman opened fire on the security personnel before barricading himself inside an apartment unit on the 25th floor of the building.

Shooting Incident at Housing Complex

The events began around 11:40 a.m. when the two security officers were conducting a wellness check on a resident within the sprawling Co-op City development. Moments after beginning their routine check, the officers were shot. They were immediately transported by medics to Jacobi Medical Center for treatment. Police stated that both victims are currently recovering and their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Also read Suspect barricaded: 3 shot, including 2 public safety officers in Co-Op city in the Bronx

NYPD Standoff and Shooter Death

Following the shooting, NYPD officers rapidly responded to the scene and began efforts to gain access to the apartment where the suspect had barricaded himself. The standoff lasted for a period of time as police negotiated and attempted to resolve the situation safely. Police sources confirmed that the standoff ended with the discovery of the shooter dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on the 25th floor. No other injuries or casualties were reported during the operation.

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Investigation and Context

The Co-op City complex is a massive residential community located in the Bronx. It is situated along the Hutchinson River Parkway, a major thoroughfare in the borough. The incident has prompted a thorough investigation by law enforcement to determine the motive behind the attack. Authorities are reviewing the security protocols that were in place during the wellness check. The specific details regarding the identity of the resident who was the target of the initial check remain under review.