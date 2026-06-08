Gunman killed by officer after shooting 2 at Carpentersville bar identified

A gunman who was killed by police after shooting two people at a Carpentersville bar early Saturday morning has been identified.

A chaotic scene at a northwest suburban restaurant overnight as Carpentersville police shoot and kill a man who was firing at people inside the restaurant.

A 44-year-old Carpentersville man was identified as the gunman who shot two people at a bar early Saturday before being fatally shot by a police officer. Police said the victims knew the shooter, and one remained in critical condition after being hospitalized.

Illinois State Police said the shooting was an isolated incident connected to a domestic violence situation and remains under investigation.police responded to a call of shots being fired a little after midnight at a restaurant in the 1300 block of Kings Road, according to the Illinois State Police. A Carpentersville police officer saw the gunman shooting a person, ISP said. The officer shot and killed the gunman.

ISP said the gunman shot two victims, both of whom were taken to an area hospital, one in critical condition. Carpentersville police said the victims were known to the gunman. On Monday, the Kane County Coroner's Office identified the gunman as 44-year-old Jenry Guadalupe Custodio Casimiro of Carpentersville. The coroner said the preliminary cause of death was determined to be from injuries consistent with multiple gunshot wounds.

Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting. ISP said the shooting was an isolated incident stemming from a domestic violence case.





fox32news / 🏆 547. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Il Kane County Carpentersville News Crime Publicsafety

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Search ongoing for gunman who opened fire in Columbus Kroger parking lotPolice say they are investigating a shooting in a University District grocery store parking lot Sunday afternoon that left one person injured while fleeing the

Read more »

Texas park shooting leaves officer, child injured as gunman flees sceneAccording to officials, a large-scale, family-oriented community event was underway when the gunfire began.

Read more »

Palestinian Gunman Kills One, Wounds Five in IsraelA Palestinian gunman was killed by police in Israel after he shot one person dead and wounded five others in a rampage through several towns. The attacker, identified as an Arab Israeli citizen in his 20s, struck amid heightened tensions, following a spate of Israeli settler attacks and the deadly shooting of a Palestinian baby.

Read more »

Gunman on the run after woman shot in her backside and anklePolice are searching for a gunman who remained at large Monday after a woman was shot twice overnight on the city’s East Side.

Read more »