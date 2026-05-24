Gunfire on a Sunday Afternoon: Police Vow to Uncover Truth in Prescot Shooting

A mass shooting on a

Two men are in hospital with gunshot wounds following a targeted attack on a residential street in Prescot , Merseyside , a city in North West England.

The attack, which is believed to have occurred on Sunday afternoon, has sent shockwaves through the local community. Police described the incident as a 'serious crime' and announced plans to carry out 'urgent CCTV' checks to identify those responsible. The area around Stadt Moers Park has been cordoned off as local residents are advised to avoid the area due to ongoing work.

Local police commander Detective Superintendent Paul Speight expressed outrage at the incident, describing firing a weapon in a residential area on a Sunday afternoon as 'beyond comprehension'. Speight emphasized the police's determination to find those responsible for the shooting and vowed to 'target anyone who has carried out this shooting, or assisted those responsible in any way'.

In a rare instance of openness, the police officer encouraged local residents to come forward with any information they may have, even if it seems insignificant. This comes as the police investigate the incident, focusing on the significance of gathering as much evidence as possible, and relying on the local community to assist the police in the inquiry.

The police appeal points to the police social media desk via X or Facebook as the preferred platform for residents to report any information. Residents are also invited to call the local station, referencing the incident reference E572 from Sunday, 24 May, or they can report anonymously via the charity crimestoppers





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Shooting Prescot Merseyside Gunfire Local Community Gun Crime UK Police Investigation CCTV Community Engagement Crime Reporting

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