Gunfire hits homes near north Harris County parking lot during takeover, residents say

Residents of the Lincoln Green Estates neighborhood say late-night parking lot takeovers at a Food Town along the North Beltway have turned their streets into a frightening place to live, with gunfire striking nearby homes.

Residents of the Lincoln Green Estates neighborhood say late-night parking lot takeovers at a Food Town along the North Beltway have turned their streets into a frightening place to live, with gunfire striking nearby homes.

Residents of the Lincoln Green Estates neighborhood say late-night parking lot takeovers at a Food Town along the North Beltway have turned their streets into a frightening place to live, with gunfire striking nearby homes. Most weeks, starting late Thursday night, residents say they expect to hear dozens of cars gathering in the parking lot just across Greens Bayou. They say they could live with the crowds and loud music, but the situation has grown increasingly dangerous.

Also read Harris County commissioners to discuss Hurricane Harvey recovery projects, new AI policy

"You ought to hear this machine gun ... you hear like brrrrrr ... and then pow, pow, pow, pow," one homeowner described the sound of gunfire he heard on a recent weekend. The man, who asked to remain anonymous out of fear for his safety, says two houses have been struck by bullets, one of them twice. One bullet traveled through a picture frame and two rooms. He says the gatherings started in March, sometimes drawing 30 to 50 cars.

Residents say they have learned to recognize the warning signs.

Advertisement

"Now as soon as we hear the music, we call them because they're going to start shooting," the homeowner said. The Harris County Sheriff's Office tells Eyewitness News it is well aware of the problem. Deputies conducted an enforcement operation at the location in September, during which they say two people were spotted running with guns. One suspect was caught after jumping into the bayou.

Both were charged with evading arrest. The sheriff's office says it has received four calls since last month, and that most takeovers happen late Sunday nights. The homeowner, who has lived in the neighborhood for 38 years, wants more aggressive enforcement and says property owners should also take steps to discourage the gatherings. Food Town did not respond to a request for comment.

The sheriff's office says deputies will continue to target the area. Trial for man accused of murdering Charlie Kirk set to begin in mid-2028, judge rulesVictim in MSC Seascape cruise ship murder identified as suspect's wife, FBI saysTexas sees one of highest midterm voter turnouts in a generation