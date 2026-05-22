Gumball Revival's Approach Explored

Gumball's creators shared how the episodes were shaped, with each episode focusing on a different type of story.

fourteenth season, which became a ratings juggernaut for Hulu, though one Cartoon Network revival managed to defeat the Hill family. Gumball and his amazing world made a comeback, becoming the biggest new series for the streaming service in 2025.

Now, keen-eyed fans have spotted a major update hinting at the idea of Storyboard Revisionist Freddie Elsom has stated that the third season is currently in production. While this doesn't give Cartoon Network enthusiasts a better idea as to when the show will return, this is good news for those hoping that we won't be waiting too much longer for Gumball's return.

The Hulu revival brought its second season to an end to close out 2025, and while we might not see the blue feline make a return this year, the streaming service has already confirmed that seasons three and four are on the way. The approach to the episodes that brought Gumball back to life was to create stories that came from a real kid place, like something that we'd gone through personally, or we'd seen someone experience in high school, an awkward type of situation, or some sort of family dynamic funny story.

The second was more of a social commentary on something happening in the world now and trying to put a funny spin on it. The third was, in classic fashion, like more of an experimental episode, something that really used a special animation technique or focused in on a specific character that we'd tell this crazy story through. As we were shaping the season, that's how we'd go about each episode





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