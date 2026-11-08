Gully Powar Wins Vacant British Featherweight Title After Zak Miller Injury Stoppage

Gully Powar claims the British featherweight crown as Zak Miller suffers severe facial trauma from a head clash, halting the title bout in Manchester.

Gully Powar secured the vacant British featherweight championship following a controversial stoppage that left his opponent, Zak Miller, with severe facial trauma. The 29-year-old boxer from Manchester suffered horrific injuries during his title bout against the 24-year-old challenger at the Arena in his home city. The fight was halted shortly after the tenth round due to massive hematomas that disfigured Miller's face, preventing him from continuing safely.

Severe Facial Trauma Halts Championship Bout

The decisive incident occurred during the seventh round when an accidental clash of heads caused immediate and extensive damage to Zak Miller's facial structure. A doctor examined the injured boxer in round nine and permitted the contest to proceed, but the swelling worsened significantly as the rounds continued. The injuries manifested as large lumps above the left eye, on the forehead, and below the right eye, indicating severe pooling of blood under the skin known as a hematoma.

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Referee Intervention Sparks Controversial Verdict

Referee Mark Lyson ultimately intervened to wave off the bout immediately following the conclusion of the tenth round, citing the dangerous state of Zak Miller's face. With the fight stopped, the outcome was determined by the judges' scorecards, which awarded the victory to Gully Powar. The official scores read 96-95, 97-94, and 96-94, giving Powar the decisive win and the vacant British featherweight title. The match took place on the undercard of the Joshua Buatsi versus Willy Hutchinson contest, which aired live on DAZN.

Industry Reaction and Corner Criticism

Former world champion Carl Frampton, who was providing commentary for DAZN, described the facial swelling as the worst he had ever witnessed in professional boxing. The severity of the injuries prompted immediate criticism from fans and analysts regarding the medical assessments made during the later rounds. Many viewers expressed shock that the bout was allowed to continue after such a violent head clash, questioning the decision-making of the medical team.

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Fan Outcry Over Safety Protocols

Boxing fans on social media platform X voiced strong dissatisfaction with how the fight was managed, particularly the choice of the referee to stop it rather than the corner throwing in the towel. One observer criticized the corner team for waiting until Miller's cheeks and chin were severely ballooned before intervening, calling the work ridiculous and dangerous. Another follower noted that the corner's hesitation to stop the fight could haunt them in the future, while a third user condemned the disgusting amount of swelling displayed on Miller's head.

Recovery Outlook and Championship Aftermath

Gully Powar now holds the British featherweight belt after prevailing in a hard-fought contest that highlighted the risks of the sport. The victory marks a significant milestone in the 24-year-old's career, cementing his status in the division. Meanwhile, attention shifts to the recovery of Zak Miller, who suffered gruesome injuries that left him visibly disfigured. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the physical toll inherent in high-stakes professional boxing championships.