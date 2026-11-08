Gully Powar Wins British Featherweight Title as Zak Miller Injuries Halt Bout

Gully Powar claimed the vacant British featherweight title on November 7, 2026, after Zak Miller suffered severe facial injuries from a head clash. The bout was stopped by referee Mark Lyson in Manchester.

Gully Powar secured the vacant British featherweight title on November 7, 2026, after a dramatic bout against Zak Miller was halted due to severe injuries in Manchester. The Englishman, 29, suffered horrific facial swellings following an accidental head clash with the 24-year-old Indian fighter, Gully Powar. The incident occurred on the undercard of the Joshua Buatsi versus Willy Hutchinson main event, leaving fans and commentators in shock at the extent of the damage inflicted on Miller.

Referee Stops Bout After Severe Head Clash

The featherweight contest reached its turning point in the seventh round when the two fighters exchanged heads, resulting in immediate and visible trauma for Zak Miller. Although a ringside doctor examined the Englishman during the ninth round and permitted the fight to continue, the swelling progressed rapidly. Referee Mark Lyson ultimately intervened shortly after the conclusion of the tenth round, waving off the bout to prevent further harm to the visibly disfigured Miller.

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Gully Powar Wins by Judges Scorecards

With the contest ended before a final bell could be sounded, the outcome was determined by the judges scoring the completed rounds. Gully Powar was awarded the victory with scores of 96-95, 97-94, and 96-94, officially capturing the vacant British featherweight championship. The decision stood despite the controversy surrounding the stoppage, as Miller was left with significant hematoma and cuts around his eyes and forehead.

Medical Analysis of Miller's Facial Trauma

Medical observers identified the injuries sustained by Zak Miller as hematomas, which are severe swellings caused by blood pooling under the skin due to trauma. The physical aftermath included a large lump above his left eye, another on his forehead, and additional swelling below his right eye. Former world champion Carl Frampton, who was presenting for DAZN Boxing, described the extent of the swelling as the worst he had ever witnessed in his career, emphasizing the severity of the soft tissue damage.

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Public Outcry Over Safety and Corner Decisions

The decision to allow the fight to continue after the initial head clash sparked significant debate among boxing fans and analysts on social media platforms like X. Critics questioned the judgment of Miller's corner team, with one fan suggesting they should have thrown in the towel earlier rather than waiting for the referee to intervene. Other viewers expressed horror at the visible disfigurement, urging caution regarding the medical clearance process that allowed the bout to proceed past the seventh round.

Impact on Future Featherweight Rankings

Gully Powar's victory solidifies his position as the new British featherweight champion, adding a significant accolade to his record at the age of 24. The controversial end to the fight has shifted focus toward the safety protocols in professional boxing, particularly regarding referee discretion and medical evaluations between rounds. Zak Miller is expected to recover from his injuries, but the incident will likely impact his immediate future in the ring as he addresses the physical trauma sustained during this high-stakes title unification attempt.