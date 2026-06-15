Gulfstream Jet Pilot Reports Skydiver Crossing Aircraft During LAX Landing Approach

A Gulfstream jet pilot reported seeing a potential skydiver in a wingsuit crossing above the aircraft at 4,000 feet during its final landing approach to Los Angeles International Airport. The incident was captured in air traffic control recordings. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Air Bureau was alerted but found no one after deploying a helicopter. The flight had originated from Joint Base Andrews and was minutes from landing when the sighting occurred.

A passenger rolls his luggage on Sepulveda Blvd near Los Angeles International Airport Los Angeles, California, on May 15, 2026. A Gulfstream jet pilot reported seeing a"potential skydiver" cross over their aircraft while on final landing approach to Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday afternoon, recordings from air traffic control reveal.

In the recording, the pilot of Special Air Mission flight 741 could be heard explaining to the LAX Control Tower that they"just had somebody cross above us around 4,000 feet in a wingsuit.

"The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Air Bureau said it received reports from the SoCal TRACON — the Federal Aviation Administration approach control facility in Southern California — of a skydiver in the area west of the 605 freeway and north of the 105 freeway around 2:30 p.m. The LASD said it launched a helicopter to the area but was not able to find anyone by the time it arrived. The flight that reported the sighting departed from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland to Nellis Air Force Base outside of Las Vegas on Sunday morning before heading for LAX at 1:50 p.m. The incident happened within 10 minutes of the flight landing at LAX.

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