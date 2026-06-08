Gulfstream Jet Crashes at Dominican Republic Airport, Killing Two Crew Members

A private Gulfstream jet crashed shortly after takeoff from La Romana International Airport in the Dominican Republic, killing the two crew members aboard. The aircraft was destined for Texas to pick up former MLB star Yadier Molina. Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash after the crew reported an in-flight emergency.

A privately-owned Gulfstream jet crashed at La Romana International Airport in the Dominican Republic on Sunday, resulting in the deaths of the pilot and co-pilot.

The US-registered aircraft had arrived from Puerto Rico and was scheduled to transport former Major League Baseball star Yadier Molina and his family from Texas to Puerto Rico. The crew reported problems shortly after takeoff, attempting an emergency return before losing stability and crashing within the airport perimeter. Thick black smoke billowed from the wreckage as firefighters fought the flames. Authorites, including the fire department and aviation security corps, responded to secure the scene and gather evidence.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the failure. Molina expressed devastation on social media, noting the plane was en route to pick him up. The 43-year-old catcher, a two-time World Series champion and ten-time All-Star, is considered one of baseball's best defensive players





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gulfstream Crash La Romana Airport Dominican Republic Yadier Molina Aviation Accident

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lebanon inaugurates René Mouawad Airport as its second international airportLebanon’s government has inaugurated the country’s second international airport which is expected to open to the public within weeks.

Read more »

Columbus Airport Leads Nation With 263 Mbps Wi‑Fi While Many U.S. Hubs Lag BehindA recent survey reveals John Glenn Columbus International Airport boasts the fastest median Wi‑Fi speed in the United States at 263 Mbps, dwarfing other major hubs. The report also highlights that most airports lag behind cellular networks, explains why Wi‑Fi struggles under passenger load, and notes budget constraints that keep upgrades low on airport agendas.

Read more »

Multiple security failures exposed after man sneaks onto United flight at Bush airport, expert saysNeither the TSA nor United Airlines are answering questions about how a man managed to sneak on board a plane at Bush Intercontinental Airport last month.

Read more »

Multiple security failures exposed after man sneaks onto United flight at Bush airport, expert saysNeither the TSA nor United Airlines are answering questions about how a man managed to sneak on board a plane at Bush Intercontinental Airport last month.

Read more »