Gulf War veteran left homeless after heart surgery details how he rebuilt his life from 'square one'

Gulf War veteran Thomas Garrett Jr. shares his fight to rebuild his life after heart surgery as Fox Corporation and U.S.VETS partner on the 'Make Camo Your Cause' campaign.

Liberal podcasters apologize after laughing at joke about digging up Charlie Kirk's body Member of largest teachers union in US claims org is 'no longer focused on children,' only 'political power'Bill Maher warns Democrats that some on far left want 'communism' after midterm sweepDEPROGRAMMED: She entered Columbia a liberal; a fight over English literature turned her conservativeWhy Larry David never wanted this biography made and how a George Costanza scheme won him overNYU professor and podcaster calls Elon Musk a 'traitor,' compares him to Soviet spies executed during Cold WarPro-life display at Ohio university targeted by chilling online threat to 'Kirk the anti-abortion table'ABC's 'The View' hosted just one conservative guest before Election Day, MRC study finds'The View' co-host confronts Abdul El-Sayed on his response to attack on Jewish SynagogueAffordability drove Baltimore voters to approve measure giving 'direct cash' to new mothersAbdul El-Sayed is a 'con man,' Dem strategist Julian Epstein saysEx-Dem Activist Warns: Socialists could sabotage historic midterm gains before Dems take powerSen.

Sanders pushes back on Chris Hayes skepticism Medicare for All would pass Member of the largest teachers union in the US takes 'issue' with the organization's political activitiesCraig Carton Calls Out Rashee Rice Teammates And Team For Not Offering Any Assistance To Rashee Rice | The Craig Carton Show Craig Carton Reacts To Rashee Rice Filing For Bankruptcy, “I’m Saddened By It.

Also read 3 Ways Jets Can Still Upset Chiefs In Week 9 Without Garrett Wilson

” | The Craig Carton ShowSorry Katie Nolan, Women Love Pat McAfee | Don't @ Me w/ Dan DakichWoke Media Loves to Go After Pat McAfee, but Can’t Take the Heat When He Fires Back | Don't @ Me w/ Dan DakichFox teams up with USVETS to help end veteran homelessness U.S.VETS Executive Director Quandrea Patterson and veteran Thomas Garrett Jr. join 'Fox News Live' to highlight the 'Make Camo Your Cause' campaign. Garret discusses the challenges of transitioning to civilian life after returning from the Gulf War.

"The homecoming was a phenomenal event," Garrett said Saturday on"Fox News Live. "Gulf War veteran Thomas Garrett Jr. appears on"Fox News Live" on Saturday to discuss his experience with homelessness following heart surgery and his journey toward rebuilding his life. U.S.VETS, a national nonprofit dedicated to ending veteran homelessness, provides housing, food and career help to service members in need. According to the organization, it assists more than 20,000 veterans and their families each year.

Advertisement

To date, U.S.VETS has served over 500,000 meals, provided 418,000 nights of shelter and placed 3,000 veterans into permanent housing. Quandrea Patterson, executive director of U.S.VETS, explained that Garrett’s experience reflects a broader challenge facing veterans as they transition from military to civilian life. U.S.VETS executive director Quandrea Patterson appears on"Fox News Live" on Saturday to discuss the challenges veterans face when transitioning from military to civilian life, including the risk of homelessness.

"A lot of times when veterans are in service, they're told, and they know exactly what to do because they're mission-focused," Patterson said. "And then during that transition from active service to civilian service or veteran status, a lot of the information, a lot of the things to expect are unknown. " The uncertainty surrounding that transition can leave veterans vulnerable to homelessness, Patterson said. "U.S.VETS is a new starting point for veterans," Garrett said.

"It's a square one to where you can build up your life the way the veteran themselves need it. It gives us good structure. It gives us a good routine to begin and to build from there.

""Freedom isn’t free, and for the freedom that we're experiencing, that, there is somebody out there volunteering to put their life on the line and to navigate the unknown," Patterson said. "When they get out, we should wrap our arms around them to make sure that they know that that service was appreciated in more than just words, but in deed as well.

Advertisement

" ARMY VET, TRUCKING EXECUTIVE RAVES OVER TRUMP PLAN TO BOLSTER BLUE COLLAR INDUSTRY BY FAST-TRACKING VETERANS Fox Corporation's sixth annual"Make Camo Your Cause" campaign is in partnership with U.S.VETS. The initiative aims to raise awareness and funds to help combat veteran homelessness across the United States.

FOX SPORTS TO HONOR MILITARY AHEAD OF VETERANS DAY WITH TWO-DAY SALUTE DURING COLLEGE FOOTBALL, NFL COVERAGE FOX is the founding media sponsor of the campaign, which aims to bring visibility and awareness to the tragic issue in the United States while transforming what it means to wear camo here at home. Over the past five years, the campaign has driven significant donations to U.S.VETS and greater awareness of the critical work it does.

Madison Colombo is a writer for Fox News Digital’s Flash, Media, and Culture team, covering daily breaking news and trending topics with an award-winning background in broadcast and digital journalism.