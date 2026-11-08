Gulf Shores provides construction update on airport terminal

The post says structural steel for the new terminal is in place

GULF SHORES, Ala. - The City of Gulf Shores-Municipal Government posted on its Facebook page an update on construction work on the terminal at the Gulf Shores International Airport.

Here is part of the post: 𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 - 𝐆𝐮𝐥𝐟 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 We’re excited to share an update on the progress at Gulf Shores International Airport . Structural steel for the brand-new terminal is in place and construction remains on schedule for a May 2027 grand opening! Once the new terminal and renovations to the existing terminal are complete, the airport will be able to accommodate two simultaneous flight operations, enhancing both capacity and the overall passenger experience.

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𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞: • Additional gate space to support increased passenger traffic, including an outdoor patio • A larger baggage claim area for improved convenience • Expanded rental car facilities • Additional parking capacity • More curbside drop-off lanes and expanded passenger loading areas • Expanded Food & Beverage amenities 𝐋𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐝 The flight schedule for next summer 2027 is anticipated to be announced this November, bringing even more exciting news for travelers and the community.