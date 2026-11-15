Gulf Shores Proposes Mandatory Written Agreements For Short-Term Rentals

Gulf Shores City Council to review ordinance amendment requiring written rental contracts for all short-term vacation stays to preserve enforcement powers against disruptive guests.

The Gulf Shores City Council is preparing to review a significant regulatory change designed to strengthen the legal framework surrounding short-term vacation rentals in the city. The council has scheduled a work session for Monday, November 16, specifically to examine a proposed amendment to the existing Vacation Rental Ordinance. This legislative move aims to mandate that all licensed short-term operators utilize formal written rental agreements with every guest occupying their properties.

Mandatory Written Contracts For Vacation Stays

The core of the proposed amendment requires every licensed short-term vacation rental operator within the jurisdiction to execute a written rental agreement with any renter. This new rule transforms the written contract from a customary business practice into a strict condition of holding a valid short-term rental license. By embedding this requirement into city code, the Gulf Shores City Council intends to create a uniform standard that applies to all commercial and private vacation rental hosts in the area.

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This legislative update is not merely administrative but serves a critical operational function for local property management. The amendment establishes specific minimum standards that these written agreements must contain to be considered valid under city law. These standards ensure that every rental transaction includes essential legal documentation that can be referenced during compliance checks or dispute resolutions.

The specific requirements for these mandatory contracts include the full identification of the responsible renter, which must explicitly list their name and age. Additionally, the agreement must provide direct contact information for the responsible renter for the entire duration of the stay. This ensures that city officials and property owners have immediate access to the primary occupant when necessary.

Furthermore, the contract must include a formal acknowledgment of the property's maximum occupancy limits as set by local regulations. The responsible renter must also formally acknowledge and accept the specific terms and conditions governing the rental period. These elements are designed to eliminate ambiguity regarding who is staying at the property and what rules they have agreed to follow.

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Response To Online Booking Platform Policies

The push for this ordinance amendment stems from direct concerns raised by local vacation rental property owners and management companies. These stakeholders reported that major online booking platforms have recently implemented new policies that limit their ability to require separate written rental agreements. Previously, many operators could enforce these contracts directly through their chosen booking channels, but those options are now restricted.

Local operators have expressed significant concern that the absence of a legally binding written agreement could impair their ability to use existing enforcement tools. Without these contracts, they fear that addressing disruptive or unlawful guest behavior will become increasingly difficult and legally complex. The modification of platform policies has left many local hosts feeling vulnerable to the actions of irresponsible guests who may disrupt the peace of surrounding neighborhoods.

The proposed amendment serves as a defensive measure to preserve effective enforcement tools that local authorities and property owners have relied upon for years. By making the written agreement a city-mandated requirement, Gulf Shores ensures that hosts are protected regardless of the policies imposed by third-party booking websites. This shift places the responsibility for compliance squarely on the local regulatory framework rather than private corporate policies.

Preserving Enforcement Powers For Law Enforcement

A critical component of this proposal is its relationship to the city's existing provisions for the ejection of undesirable guests. Under the current ordinance governing the removal of disruptive short-term guests, the authority of property owners and law enforcement is specifically tied to the existence of a written vacation rental agreement. If no such valid agreement exists, the legal mechanisms for swift removal may not apply.

The city's ordinance currently defines what constitutes a valid written vacation rental agreement and requires specific disclosures. It authorizes law enforcement assistance in removing guests who engage in prohibited conduct or refuse to vacate only when the required written agreement is in place. This creates a direct link between the presence of the contract and the ability of police to intervene in nuisance situations.

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Without the mandate for written agreements, law enforcement agencies might lose a key procedural tool used to address public safety issues. The amendment aims to ensure that the existing provisions of Chapter 11 of the Code of Ordinances remain fully effective. This preservation of enforcement power is essential for maintaining order in high-traffic tourist areas where guest behavior can impact the broader community.

Impact On Public Safety And Community Quality Of Life

Approval of this amendment by the Gulf Shores City Council will help ensure that local property owners and management companies retain the necessary tools to address nuisance behavior. The primary goal is to protect public safety and maintain the quality of life for residents and visitors alike. Disruptive guests can cause significant disturbances, noise complaints, and safety hazards that affect the entire neighborhood.

The proposed regulation is intended to protect neighboring property owners and visitors who rely on the peaceful enjoyment of their own homes and the community spaces. By ensuring that every renter has signed a document acknowledging the rules, the city creates a stronger legal basis for taking action against violators. This proactive approach helps prevent issues from escalating before they require emergency intervention.

The amendment also adapts local regulations to changing market conditions dictated by online booking platforms. As the digital rental market evolves, local governments must update their codes to maintain oversight and protect their residents. This move by Gulf Shores demonstrates a commitment to keeping regulations current and effective in a rapidly changing hospitality landscape.

Next steps involve the formal review and potential approval of this amendment during the scheduled work session on Monday, November 16. The council will deliberate on whether to adopt the recommended action to approve the proposed changes to the Vacation Rental Ordinance. Once passed, these new requirements will immediately impact how all short-term rental licenses are issued and maintained in the city.

Ultimately, this regulatory update seeks to balance the flexibility of the sharing economy with the need for strict accountability. By enforcing written contracts, Gulf Shores aims to create a safer, more predictable environment for tourism while safeguarding the rights of permanent residents. The success of this initiative will depend on strict compliance from operators and consistent enforcement by local authorities.