Gulf Shores applies for money to improve beachfront district

The post says the grant would improve access along Windmill Ridge Road.

) - A post on the City of Gulf Shores-Municipal Government Facebook page says the city has applied for up to $6.98 million in GOMESA grant funding to improve access along Windmill Ridge Road.

The post says it targets roadway, pedestrian and recreational upgrades in the city’s beachfront district. City officials say the proposal includes roadway reconstruction, new multi-use bicycle and pedestrian paths, wetland boardwalks and trails, a scenic overlook and intersection improvements. The city says the work would improve safety, increase connectivity between Alabama 59 and West Beach Boulevard, and expand public access. If the grant is awarded, $400,000 would go toward updating existing engineering and environmental plans already completed by the city.

The city previously applied for the GOMESA grant in 2025 and said it received positive feedback. Faith Academy counselor found guilty of failing to report suspected sexual abuse of studentOrange Beach to conduct water emergency exercise Monday





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