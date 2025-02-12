Gulf of Mexico Officially Renamed 'Gulf of America' by US Mapping Services

President Donald Trump's order to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the 'Gulf of America' has been implemented by major US mapping services like Apple, Google, and Microsoft. The change, officially recognized by the U.S. Geographic Names Information System, aims to reflect a more 'American' identity for the body of water. However, some organizations, including the Associated Press, will continue to use the original name, acknowledging its historical significance.

The body of water formerly known in the United States as the Gulf of Mexico is now listed for US-based users of Google Maps as the Gulf of America. Apple made the change on its maps Tuesday after an order by President Donald Trump was made official by the U.S. Geographic Names Information System. The company wrote in a blog post Sunday that it had begun rolling out the change. Google, in its case, said people in the U.S. will see Gulf of America and people in Mexico will see Gulf of Mexico.

Everyone else will see both names. Trump signed a proclamation declaring February 9th as Gulf of America Day, as he travels from West Palm Beach, Florida, to New Orleans, on Sunday, February 9, 2025. The U.S. Geographic Names Information System officially updated the name late Sunday. Microsoft has also made the name change on its Bing maps. The Associated Press, which provides news around the world to multiple audiences, will refer to the Gulf of Mexico by its original name, which it has carried for 400 years, while acknowledging the name Gulf of America





