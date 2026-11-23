Scattered showers and storms are expected to return to the Gulf Coast today and bring widespread rain on Wednesday, with a break on Tuesday. While conditions should clear for a cool, dry Thanksgiving, beachgoers are warned about dangerous rip currents and travelers should remain cautious of fog and wet roads.

MOBILE, Ala. - Scattered showers and a few storms return to the Gulf Coast today, with a better chance for widespread rain on Wednesday.

The rain should move out in time for a cool, dry Thanksgiving, but beachgoers will need to watch for dangerous rip currents Wednesday. THIS MORNING: DE NSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 8 A.M. A dense fog advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. this morning for portions of south central and southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. Visibility could drop to a quarter-mile or less, making driving hazardous.

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If you’re traveling early, slow down, use your low-beam headlights and leave extra space between vehicles. Watch for changing visibility along your route. TODAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS AND A FEW STORMS Today starts mild, with afternoon highs topping out in the lower to mid-70s. Scattered showers are possible, mainly during the afternoon, and a few thunderstorms could develop.

Not everyone will see rain, but keep an umbrella handy if you’re heading out. Most spots should receive less than an inch of rain, though a few storms could produce locally heavier amounts. Showers will taper off this evening as cooler air begins to move in. TUESDAY INTO WEDNESDAY: A BREAK, THEN MORE RAIN Tuesday brings a break from the rain for much of the day, with cooler temperatures generally in the 60s.

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If you have outdoor holiday preparations or travel plans, Tuesday may be the better window to get them done. Rain chances rise again Tuesday night, with numerous to widespread showers expected into Wednesday. A few thunderstorms are possible, but severe weather is not expected at this time. Temperatures will remain cool, with Wednesday highs generally in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Many areas could collect 1 to 2 inches of rain, with locally heavier amounts possible. The overall risk of flash flooding is currently low, but heavy downpours could slow travel on wet roads. Rain should gradually wind down Wednesday evening. WEDNESDAY: DANGEROUS RIP CURRENTS A high risk of rip currents is in effect for Wednesday.

Dangerous currents can pull even experienced swimmers away from shore, so stay out of the water and follow beach safety guidance. Boaters should also prepare for stronger winds and rougher conditions on the open Gulf. A small craft advisory may be needed from late Tuesday night through Wednesday night. THANKSGIVING: COOL, DRY AND BREEZY Thanksgiving is looking mostly sunny and dry, with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

A breeze will make it feel even cooler, so bring a jacket if you’re spending time outdoors or heading to holiday events. Temperatures will fall into the 30s across many inland communities Thursday night. Check on sensitive plants and outdoor pets as the colder air settles in. FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY: QUIET WEATHER CONTINUES Dry weather is expected to continue through the holiday weekend.

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Friday will stay cool, with chilly nights, before temperatures gradually warm a little through the weekend. Stay with the FOX10 Weather App and watch FOX10 News for the latest forecasts!